Pecos, Texas Selects DebtBook to Modernize Treasury and Accounting Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Pecos, Texas (“Pecos”), has adopted its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to improve financial reporting, enhance oversight, and prepare for future growth.Pecos will use DebtBook’s Debt Management platform to consolidate and track its outstanding obligations in a single system of record. By eliminating spreadsheets and manual workflows, Pecos finance team can produce accurate, auditable reporting across fiscal years—including prior years—as they work to stay on track with audits and plan for upcoming issuances.“DebtBook gives us the ability to look back and produce clean, reliable reports for prior and upcoming fiscal years,” said Charles Lino, City Manager of Pecos. “It will help us manage what’s on the books today while positioning us for smarter financial decisions in the future.”Pecos has also adopted DebtBook’s Lease and Subscription Management solutions to comply with GASB 87 and GASB 96.“We needed a system that could bring consistency to how we manage leases and subscriptions, especially across reporting periods,” said Deandra Anchondo, the Pecos Accounting Supervisor. “DebtBook helps us streamline that work and improve compliance without adding to our workload.”“We’re proud to support Pecos as they modernize critical financial workflows,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “By combining powerful debt management with automated reporting and accounting compliance tools, they’re building a foundation to support the organization’s long-term financial strategy.”###About Pecos, TXLocated in the heart of West Texas, Pecos serves as the county seat of Reeves county and undergoing a massive transformation due in large part to a booming oil and gas industry and development of emerging industries in the form of data centers, bitcoin mining, and alternative fuel, among other developments. Pecos is a hub for all of West Texas and its growing infrastructure and service delivery needs necessitates the duty for sound fiscal stewardship to support its residents and surrounding communities. Learn more at: pecostx.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

