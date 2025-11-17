Future proofing compliance: ENSESO launches Sunrise2027 Digital Product Passport Framework

Announcement

ENSESO’s new framework converts existing 1D codes to GS1 Digital Link QR codes using AI for rapid compliance with the EU ESPR DPP requirements.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENSESO Launches Future-Proof Digital Product Passport Framework, Sunrise2027, at Tech for Retail Exhibition in Paris

ENSESO, a leading specialist in traceability solutions, today announced the official launch of its Sunrise2027 platform, designed to transform traditional 1D barcodes into GS1 Digital Link compliant Digital Product Passports (DPP). The groundbreaking solution will be unveiled at the Tech for Retail exhibition in Paris, taking place this November.

Transforming Product Traceability with AI

Sunrise2027 modernizes product identification by upgrading legacy 1D barcodes into rich, interactive 2D QR codes that unlock verified product information in seconds. Built on GS1 Digital Link and engineered in alignment with the CEN/CENELEC JTC 24 framework, the platform ensures businesses can meet emerging EU transparency and circular-economy requirements.

Powered by advanced AI, Sunrise2027 guides brands through a streamlined four-step workflow that reduces manual effort and accelerates regulatory compliance.

Key features of the platform include:

• Barcode-to-DPP Conversion: Rapidly converts existing 1D codes to GS1 Digital Link QR codes.

• AI Data Enrichment: Automatically suggests and validates product information.

• Comprehensive Data: Supports product imagery, sustainability metrics (like carbon footprint), certifications, and recycling instructions.

• Regulatory Readiness for EU ESPR DPP :Centralizes and maintains data needed for upcoming Digital Product Passport requirements across sectors.

A Future Proof Framework for EU ESPR DPP Compliance

Recognizing that critical details of the EU ESPR Digital Product Passport (DPP) legislation are still being formalized, ENSESO designed Sunrise2027 as a flexible framework. This architecture is built to ensure a safe and continuous investment for businesses navigating regulatory uncertainty.

This design enables:

• Rapid Customization: The framework allows for quick, adaptable configuration to meet the final legal requirements immediately upon their publication.

• Accelerated Delivery: Businesses can invest now and be ready for immediate and compliant deployment once all legislative facts are known.

• Business Continuity: By providing a dynamic and responsive system, Sunrise2027 secures the initial investment and guarantees a smooth path to compliance, protecting business operations.

"The regulatory landscape is shifting quickly, but critical details are still being formalized. We designed Sunrise2027 not just as a static tool, but as a flexible framework to future-proof our clients," said Kresimir Duracic, CEO of ENSESO. This adaptability ensures that businesses can invest now and achieve rapid, compliant deployment the moment the final legislative facts are published, securing their path to business continuity."

Visit Sunrise2027 at Tech for Retail

Attendees of the Tech for Retail exhibition are invited to visit the Sunrise2027 team at Booth A130 to experience a live demonstration of the AI-powered platform and discuss their Digital Product Passport strategies.

Tech for Retail Exhibition Details:

• What: Tech for Retail

• When: November 24th – 25th, 2025.

• Where: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris

• Booth: A130

About ENSESO and Sunrise2027

ENSESO, headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, is a highly specialized technology company providing advanced traceability systems and solutions for various industries. ENSESO also operates the ENSESO4Food office in Beaufort, North Carolina, specializing in food traceability around the U.S. FDA FSMA 204 regulation. The Sunrise2027 platform is its dedicated solution to modernize product traceability and compliance. Built to support the global adoption of GS1 Digital Link and EU ESPR Digital Product Passport readiness, the company helps businesses boost efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive stronger customer engagement.

Visit our solution: Sunrise2027.ai

Learn more: ENSESO DPP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.