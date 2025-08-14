ENSESO4Food and Primabis Partner to Deliver FSMA 204 Traceability in Latin America

Combo logo ENSESO4Food and Primabis logo shot of ENSESO4Food's TRAKKEY's Dashboard screen Know Your Food

This partnership brings FSMA 204-ready traceability tools and industrial coding to Latin American food exporters.

Food producers in Latin America want practical traceability tools without complexity. This partnership makes that possible.” — Sebastian Chiappe

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENSESO4Food and Primabis Announce Distribution Partnership to Deliver FSMA 204 Food Traceability Across Latin America

ENSESO4Food, a U.S.-based provider of FSMA 204-compliant food traceability software, has entered into a regional distribution agreement with Primabis, a Latin American leader in Coding & Marking automation. This partnership will deliver ENSESO4Food’s TRAKKEY platform to food producers, packhouses, and exporters across Mexico, Central, and South America, pairing digital compliance tools with the industrial coding systems already used in the region.

With U.S. importers under growing pressure to comply with the FDA’s FSMA 204 rule, this collaboration positions Latin American suppliers to maintain market access while upgrading their traceability and transparency systems. ENSESO4Food and Primabis will co-market bundled solutions that combine on-product labeling, inventory control, and digital recordkeeping to meet regulatory and customer demands.

“Food producers across Latin America are looking for practical ways to meet international traceability requirements without adding complexity,” said Sebastián Chiappe, Managing Director of Primabis. “By integrating TRAKKEY’s software platform with our end of line, coding and marking proven solutions, we can offer an end-to-end innovation solution that is easy to adopt and built for FSMA 204 and beyond.”

TRAKKEY’s cloud-based system generates and manages Key Data Elements (KDEs) and Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) required under FSMA 204. Its simple, intuitive design supports growers, packers, processors, and distributors of all sizes—making digital traceability accessible even to first-time users. ENSESO4Food already serves food hubs, cooperatives, school distributors, and direct-to-consumer suppliers across the U.S., and sees Latin America as a strategic region where traceability adoption is accelerating.

“FSMA 204 is reshaping how food moves across borders, and that includes Latin America,” said Jim White, President of ENSESO4Food. “Primabis brings the local expertise, trusted relationships, and industrial know-how to help producers get ready—whether they’re shipping shrimp to Florida, mangos to Texas, or tomatoes to California.”

We're inviting innovative companies to join us as early adopters and help shape the next stage of compliance technology in the region. This includes exporters of FDA-listed commodities such as papaya, leafy greens, soft cheeses, finfish, crustaceans, tropical fruits, and herbs. The partnership also supports GS1 barcode integration and aligns with Sunrise 2027 initiatives to replace linear barcodes with 2D QR codes that deliver product-level transparency.

Interested customers and investor partners can schedule a demonstration or request a discovery call at:

About ENSESO4Food

Based in Beaufort, South Carolina, ENSESO4Food builds traceability software for food producers, coops, and small businesses across the Americas. Its TRAKKEY platform is trusted by harvesters, food hubs, and schools to comply with FSMA 204 and improve supply chain performance.

About Primabis

Primabis is a Toluca, Mexico-based distributor of industrial coding, marking, end of line and automation technologies serving top-tier food & beverage, pharma & cosmetics and industrial companies. As a value-added reseller for Domino Printing, Loftware, and Innova Group, Primabis delivers traceability-ready solutions across Latin America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.