Mobal Launches new Plug & Play Japan Pocket WiFi device, and Ditches Minimum Contracts

Mobal's new Japan Pocket WiFi Stick Mobal's Logo

Mobal, the leading eSIM provider for foreigners in Japan, launches a new Japan Pocket WiFi device – small, simple, and with no minimum contracts.

The setup is easy and hassle-free, and it plugs straight into a smartphone or power bank for easy connection!” — Declan Somers - Mobal CEO

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobal, the UK–based mobile service provider known for its trusted Japan eSIM, SIMs, and payment solutions, has launched Japan’s newest Pocket WiFi solution for international users. The Japan Pocket WiFi Stick has launched on Mobal.com - designed for expats, tourists, students, and digital nomads in Japan, the new device offers plans ranging from 100GB to as much as 300GB. The fact that the service has no minimum contract means that it's perfect for tourists and long-term residents alike.It’s not just the hardware Mobal has updated. Previously, Mobal’s WiFi device came with a 3-month minimum contract. Not so with the new Japan WiFi Stick – with this device, Mobal has dropped the minimum contract, meaning that it’s perfect for even the shortest trips. Like the rest of Mobal’s product lineup, there are now no contracts to tie users in.What makes Mobal's New Pocket WiFi Device different:The new Japan Pocket WiFi device doesn’t fit the usual mould. Powered by USB-C, it’s battery-free and can connect to multiple devices at once. Unlike most pocket WiFi devices available at Japanese airports, the device is available to buy, not rent – cutting out a huge amount of hassle for travelers in Japan.Users of the Japan Pocket WiFi Stick can enjoy superfast data speeds across all major networks in Japan: Docomo, SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile, and au. The device automatically connects to whichever network has the strongest signal in its location, meaning that 99% of Japan’s population are covered.“Mobal provided a way into Japanese society for me,” says Declan Summers, CEO of Mobal. “Trying to get a fixed line WiFi installed in Japan can feel like getting blood from a stone. Devices that allow you to avoid having to commit to a traditional Japanese provider are a real lifeline!“This new product is designed to help foreigners who are new to Japan, like I was when I first arrived. Customers can use it right away after receiving it, whether that’s at one of our pick-up points at the airport, or delivered to their home in Japan. The setup is easy and hassle-free, and it plugs straight into a smartphone or power bank for easy connection!”Why having pocket WiFi means better online security:The hazards of connecting to public WiFi have been widely reported in recent years. Using public WiFi to order a coffee, access emails, or transfer money carries a very real cybersecurity risk from hackers taking advantage of insecure networks. Mobal’s new Pocket WiFi device provides a safer, more reliable alternative to public WiFi while on the go. Users have their own personal connection, not accessible to others. Plus, it’s protected by WPA2-PSK encryption, keeping data safe and secure.Providing connection from Day One in Japan:Through Mobal’s pick-up points at Narita and Haneda airports, the Japan Pocket WiFi Stick is available to new arrivals as soon as they step off the plane. Customers can order in advance for collection, or even place their order online on the day, with the devices available for pick-up within minutes of the order being confirmed. As the device is theirs to keep, there’s no need for customers to worry about returning it at the end of their trip.What makes Mobal different from other providers?Mobal’s identity has always been rooted in charity. Unlike other pocket WiFi providers, Mobal is 100% owned by a development and poverty relief charity, meaning that every penny of Mobal’s profit goes toward improving the lives of people living in poor communities, providing support through food, education, and employment opportunities.Over the years, Mobal has built the trust of thousands of foreigners in Japan. This new product launch proves once again Mobal’s commitment to keeping their customers connected safely and seamlessly.No matter who you are, Mobal's mission is to make your time in Japan easy and memorable.ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.