Mobal Runs 44km to Support Charities in Japan and Beyond

Mobal's team of runners before the start of the 2025 Tokyo Yamathon

The leading supplier of Japanese phone number-enabled SIMs and eSIMs has taken new steps to support people around Japan – thousands of steps in fact!

We believe that doing good business should also mean doing good in the world, so sponsoring this year’s Yamathon has been the perfect expression of that. It was tiring, but it was more than worth it!” — Declan Somers - Mobal CEO

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the course of over 11 hours on a Tokyo Sunday, a team of staffers and customers from Mobal, the much-respected brand behind the Voice+Data SIM/eSIM used by foreign residents all over Japan, made their way around over 44km of city streets, all in aid of charity.Mobal was a principal sponsor of this year’s Yamathon – a charity marathon which took place in Tokyo on October 4th. As part of their support for the event, Mobal put up a team of their own staff and customers to take part in the race, which covered the entire route of Tokyo’s JR Yamanote subway line.Mobal’s CEO Declan Somers took part in the race. He says that “the Yamathon was a great way to bring people together for a great cause, so I couldn’t be prouder to have run (and walked) as part of team Mobal. We believe that doing good business should also mean doing good in the world, so sponsoring this year’s Yamathon has been the perfect expression of that. It was tiring, but it was more than worth it!”About the YamathonNow in its 15th year, the Yamathon is a walking marathon organised by the Impact Volunteer Group (IVG) as a community impact challenge. The race is run – or walked - by teams of two to four people. The aim is for each team to walk to all 30 stations on the JR Yamanote line in under 12 hours, taking photos at each. The full itinerary covers up to 44km – just over the length of a full marathon!Why Mobal Took PartMobal’s values closely align with the charitable vision of IVG, the Yamathon’s organisers, as they are themselves fully charity-owned. Their owners Krizevac Project are dedicated to improving the lives of people who live in poverty, by offering support in the form of food, education and employment opportunities. That means that every penny generated in profit by Mobal’s services go directly to helping those in need. The Yamathon itself has a track record of raising huge sums for charities like Global Kitchen and the Japan Children's Hospice Association – something that Mobal is proud to support.About MobalMobal has been the go-to solution for over a hundred thousand travellers in Japan who’ve wanted to stay connected. By offering SIMs, eSIMs, Pocket WiFi and Prepaid Payment Cards to long-term residents and tourists alike, Mobal has established a reputation for providing reliable services that give foreigners the ability to stay in touch while in Japan, while providing friendly, English-language customer support for those who need it.ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.