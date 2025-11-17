Displayit Shares Top 10 Mistakes Exhibitors Make When Ordering Trade Show Displays Online

Displayit outlines the top mistakes buyers make when ordering trade show displays online and shares expert guidance to avoid exhibit booth mistakes.

Our goal is to educate buyers so they feel confident and prepared the moment they step onto the show floor.” — Jen Smithson, VP, Marketing & Websites

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displayit, a leading provider of portable and modular trade show exhibits, has released a new educational insight report detailing the most common exhibit booth mistakes buyers make when selecting and ordering displays online. The goal is to help exhibitors choose the right products, avoid costly missteps, and show up prepared at their next event.According to Displayit, the rise of online exhibit shopping has made purchasing easier but has also led to confusion about what is included, how products work together, and which options are right for different booth sizes. The company notes that even experienced exhibitors occasionally overlook key details when ordering displays online.“We created this resource because many exhibitors buy the wrong item or only part of what they need,” said Jen Smithson, VP of Marketing & Websites at Displayit. “A common example is ordering a banner stand without realizing the graphic is sold separately. Our goal is to educate buyers so they feel confident and prepared the moment they step onto the show floor.”Top 10 Mistakes Exhibitors Make When Buying Displays OnlineDisplayit’s team identified the following errors as the most frequent causes of wasted budget, incomplete setups, or poor visual impact.1. Buying hardware without graphics. Many product images display both the stand and the printed graphic, which can lead buyers to assume both are included. Always review product details to confirm what comes in the box.2. Choosing the wrong display size. Exhibitors often underestimate the visual scale of a 10x10 or 10x20 booth. A backdrop that is too small or mismatched can make the entire space look unfinished.3. Mixing incompatible systems. Not all accessories are designed to work with all frames. Understanding compatibility ensures your booth looks clean and functions correctly.4. Ignoring graphic safe zones. Poorly placed text or imagery may get cut off during production. Following template guidelines prevents costly reprints.5. Forgetting lighting. LED lights dramatically improve booth visibility and photo quality but are often purchased too late in the process.6. Not planning for storage or counters. Products without integrated storage leave booths cluttered. Case to counter solutions can fix this affordably.7. Ordering last minute. Rushed timelines limit product availability, raise shipping costs, and increase the risk of errors.8. Skipping product descriptions. Not reading the details can lead to ordering tabletop versions instead of full height stands or selecting incompatible graphic materials.9. Overloading the booth with too many elements. Small booth spaces benefit from simplicity. Too many components create visual noise and disrupt flow.10. Not asking for expert help. Many buyers do not realize they can call Displayit for fast, friendly guidance. A quick conversation can prevent most mistakes.How Exhibitors Can Choose Trade Show Displays CorrectlyDisplayit encourages exhibitors to slow down, compare options, and assess their booth goals before placing an order. The company recommends evaluating booth footprint, travel needs, storage considerations, and messaging hierarchy before selecting a display.“The right display is the one that supports your story and your workflow,” Smithson added. “A well chosen backwall and two smart accessories often outperform a booth filled with pieces that do not work together.”Popular starting points for complete and correct setups include: Backlit displays for strong visibility Banner stands with matching graphics• Portable counters for lead capture and storage• 10x10 display kits that include coordinated components

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.