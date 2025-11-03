PG Exhibits Educates Exhibitors on the Key Differences Between Buying and Renting Trade Show Booths

Choose whether a custom or rental booth is right for you!

PG Exhibits helps exhibitors compare buying and renting trade show booths, providing expert guidance on cost, flexibility, and long-term exhibit strategy.

We see many exhibitors struggle to decide whether to buy or rent. Our goal is to make that process easier by explaining how each option supports different marketing goals.” — Jen Smithson, VP, Marketing & Websites

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PG Exhibits + Environments, a full-service exhibit design and fabrication firm based in Denver, has released a new educational resource to help exhibitors understand the advantages and trade-offs between buying and renting trade show booths . The initiative aims to simplify a complex decision that impacts both marketing budgets and long-term exhibit strategy.According to PG Exhibits, the right choice depends on a company’s show schedule, branding needs, and growth trajectory. Owning a booth offers complete creative freedom and long-term value, while rentals deliver flexibility, reduced storage costs, and the ability to rebrand from show to show.“We see many exhibitors struggle to decide whether to buy or rent,” said Jen Smithson, VP of Marketing & Websites at PG Exhibits. “Our goal is to make that process easier by explaining how each option supports different marketing goals. Whether it’s long-term ownership for consistent branding or short-term rental for budget control, the key is aligning your exhibit strategy with your business objectives.”Buying a custom exhibit is ideal for brands that attend multiple trade shows per year and want a consistent, permanent look. Ownership allows full creative control over layout, materials, and integrated technology, while reducing per-show costs over time.- Customization: Full creative freedom in design, size, and functionality.- Brand Consistency: A permanent booth ensures a uniform presence across events.- Long-Term Value: A purchased exhibit can be reused and updated for multiple shows.- ROI: Lower overall cost after several uses compared to repeated rentals.Exhibitors who plan to showcase large-scale equipment or immersive brand environments often benefit most from owning. PG Exhibits’ in-house design and fabrication teams collaborate closely with clients to produce durable, reusable exhibits that reflect each brand’s unique identity.For companies testing new markets, attending fewer events, or needing flexibility for different show spaces, renting is often the smarter solution. Rentals eliminate storage and maintenance costs while allowing exhibitors to adapt quickly between events.- Flexibility: Tailor your booth design for each event or floor plan.- Cost Efficiency: Lower upfront investment and no storage fees.- Fresh Design Options: Update graphics or configurations easily between shows.- Faster Turnaround: Perfect for exhibitors with short lead times or last-minute events.“Rental booths have become incredibly sophisticated,” Smithson added. “Exhibitors no longer have to sacrifice quality or design impact. Many rental systems offer the same premium look and feel as custom builds, with the added benefit of flexibility.”PG Exhibits offers both purchase and rental solutions designed to meet the specific needs of marketing teams, event planners, and brand managers. The company’s exhibit specialists help clients evaluate budgets, show schedules, and brand requirements to determine the best fit for their objectives.Whether exhibitors choose a permanent installation or a flexible rental system, PG Exhibits ensures each booth delivers visual impact, structural quality, and a memorable brand experience on the show floor.To learn more about buying vs. renting trade show booths and explore current design options, visit www.pgexhibits.com or contact the PG Exhibits team for personalized guidance.PG Exhibits + Environments is a Denver-based, full-service exhibit design, fabrication, and management company. Specializing in custom booths, rentals, and portable solutions, PG Exhibits provides start-to-finish support — from creative concept and fabrication to logistics, installation, and storage. With a reputation for craftsmanship and reliability, PG Exhibits partners with brands across the U.S. to create experiences that connect, inspire, and perform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.