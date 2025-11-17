Taroue W. Brooks Elevates the Tradition of Black Philanthropy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropy has too often been defined by wealth, prestige, and the names etched onto buildings. With the release of his groundbreaking new journal, The Gift & The Legacy: African American Philanthropy as Power, Purpose and Promise, cultural architect, philanthropist, and producer Taroue W. Brooks challenges that narrow view. He reframes philanthropy as an inclusive practice rooted in six dimensions—time, talent, ties, testimony, treasure, and trust.Brooks, recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden, has spent more than two decades advancing education, equity, and the arts through his work in public affairs, media, and community empowerment. As a trustee of Stillman College and board member of Social Change and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, he continues to cultivate initiatives that inspire impact and drive transformation.“Philanthropy has always been broader than money,” Brooks affirms. “It is mentoring a young person, preserving our culture, sharing our stories, and making sacrifices for a better tomorrow. This journal affirms that giving is not exclusive—it is a calling and a responsibility that lives in all of us.”The Gift & The Legacy is both a reflective tool and a cultural statement. Through narrative, historical insight, and guided prompts, Brooks invites readers to reclaim the full definition of philanthropy and embrace their place within it, connect personal acts of giving to the African American tradition of resilience and generosity, align values, service, and resources to create intentional and lasting impact, and transform reflection into collective action and legacy building.From the coded songs of survival in the cotton fields to the communal strength of today’s giving circles, Brooks highlights how African Americans have always given sacrificially, faithfully, and often invisibly. The Gift & The Legacy reminds readers that they are part of an unbroken lineage of givers—and calls them to carry this work forward with renewed purpose.Christopher Beck, Associate Director of Individual and Planned Giving at the High Museum, underscores the significance of this tradition: “Black philanthropy is rooted in compassion and shared empathy, reflecting our belief that supporting one another through collective strength, ingenuity, and faith can uplift us and create a brighter future. The Gift & The Legacy honors those who selflessly made space for us, often giving from limited resources, but gave with authenticity and to support everyone in the community. A tradition that holds true today and for years to come.”“More than a journal, this is a movement,” Brooks explains. “It is an invitation to reflect, to act, and to recognize philanthropy as both a gift and a promise to the future.”AvailabilityThe Gift & The Legacy: African American Philanthropy as Power, Purpose and Promise is now available on Amazon. The Gift & The Legacy African American Philanthropy as Power, Purpose and PromiseAbout Taroue W. BrooksTaroue W. Brooks is a philanthropist, publicist, producer, and cultural architect whose career spans over two decades at the intersection of media, public affairs, and community engagement. In 2024, he was honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joseph R. Biden. Brooks serves as trustee of Stillman College, and as board member of both Social Change and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. His acclaimed film projects—including Dear Everyone... Sincerely, The Virgin Islands, What About Me, and The Race Continues—center underrepresented voices and mobilize resources for meaningful impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.