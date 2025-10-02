Dr. Thomas Lockhart III Curates Signature Image for Pigment International’s Pigmented Black Fine Art Faire

Created by Dr. Thomas Lockhart III

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed artist and gallerist Dr. Thomas Elias Lockhart III has been selected to curate the official image representing Pigment International for the highly anticipated Pigmented Black Fine Art Faire, taking place October 30 – November 2, 2025, at the renowned Zhou B Art Center in Chicago.As the owner of the Lockhart Art Gallery and a celebrated visual artist with collectors worldwide, Dr. Lockhart brings both vision and artistry to this distinguished honor. With a background in graphic design and a lifelong passion for fine art, his work is known for its rich diversity of style, medium, and vibrant use of color. His creative expression captures not only aesthetic brilliance but also deep cultural resonance, making him an ideal voice for an event celebrating Black fine art at the highest level.“This is a unique opportunity to represent such a prestigious event,” said Dr. Lockhart. “Pigment International has long been a champion of elevating Black voices in the arts, and to contribute to this important moment is both humbling and inspiring.”The Pigmented Black Fine Art Faire, organized by Pigment International, is one of the premier showcases of Black fine art globally, bringing together artists, collectors, curators, and cultural leaders for four days of exhibitions, discussions, and community building. Dr. Lockhart’s curated image will serve as a defining symbol of the event, reflecting its mission of excellence, creativity, and cultural impact.About Dr. Thomas Elias Lockhart IIIThomas Elias Lockhart III is an internationally selling artist based in Denver, Colorado. A self-taught painter with a background in graphic design, Dr. Lockhart has developed a diverse and dynamic body of work spanning multiple styles and mediums. Known for his masterful use of color and form, his art has been exhibited and collected worldwide. In addition to his creative practice, he is the owner of the Lockhart Art Gallery, where he continues to nurture and elevate artistic excellence.About Pigment InternationalPigment International is a Black woman-owned multi-media arts platform headquartered in Chicago. Dedicated to creating, curating, and preserving Black art, Pigment International connects artists and audiences through storytelling, exhibitions, publications, and cultural gatherings. Its flagship event, the Pigmented Black Fine Art Faire, celebrates the global influence and legacy of Black fine art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.