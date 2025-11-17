During Cityscape Global in Riyadh, In Partnership with NHC, Mountain View KSA Launches Its Second Project in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Cityscape Global Exhibition, Mountain View KSA, a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom, has announced the launch of its new residential project, “Hayat,” one of Mountain View’s recent projects in the capital, Riyadh, in partnership with NHC, with total investments exceeding $600 million. The project is considered one of the Kingdom’s most prominent new residential developments, strategically located in Al-Fursan District, northeast Riyadh, near King Khalid International Airport and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University.The project sits on a land area of approximately 932,250 square meters, within the Al-Fursan district spanning over 35 million square meters, and includes around 1,700 villas across four models, ranging in size from 244.09 to 387.46 square meters. The Hayat project aims to provide high-quality residential units that prioritize privacy and ease of movement within the community, featuring contemporary designs that cater to all members of society. It also offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities, including expansive green spaces, sports courts, retail centers, and walking and cycling paths.The project also features The Lighthouse, a community hub bringing residents together through cultural and social activities, alongside a vibrant commercial area that serves as a complete shopping and entertainment destination for residents and visitors.Mountain View KSA added that the partnership with NHC underscores both parties’ commitment to transforming the real estate landscape in the Kingdom by delivering a residential project of global standards that supports urban development goals and enhances quality of life in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The name “Hayat” reflects the company’s vision: “Building the land and bringing happiness to those around us.” The company’s ambitions go beyond constructing buildings and homes—they extend to creating a complete lifestyle that promotes daily well-being, with a firm belief that true happiness stems not only from walls but from vibrant green spaces.Notably, Hayat is the latest residential project launched by Mountain View in the Kingdom. The company has a diverse project portfolio spanning over 20 years of experience, including more than 23 projects, a land bank exceeding 25 million square meters, and residential communities hosting over 50,000 families, reflecting strong market confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on time and according to agreed-upon standards.

