Ora Developers Egypt Unveils The 25, An Exclusive Debut Furnished by Armani/Casa on Egypt’s North Coast

CAIRO, EGYPT, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ora Developers Egypt proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Armani/Casa, unveiling The 25 Furnished by Armani/Casa, a rare collection of just twenty-five bespoke beachfront villas within the world-class Silversands North Coast. The name “The 25” reflects both the limited-edition nature and unparalleled rarity of the collection, with each villa furnished by Armani/Casa to embody timeless sophistication and coastal serenity.This collaboration brings together Ora Developers Egypt Group’s expertise in crafting transformative lifestyle destinations with Armani/Casa’s global reputation for design excellence, setting a new benchmark for refined coastal living. It also reinforces the North Coast’s status as a premier global destination for investment and luxury living, thanks to its prime location between Europe and the Gulf and its unmatched natural beauty.Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Ora Developers Group, stated: “Egypt is emerging as one of the MENA region’s most attractive real estate markets, drawing strong interest from regional and international high-net-worth investors. Residential real estate, particularly branded residences, is gaining significant momentum as a key investment driver. These projects offer superior design, service standards, and the long-term value and trust that come with globally recognized names.”He added: “The 25 embodies our philosophy of creating timeless destinations that unite artistry, comfort, and global design excellence. Collaborating with Armani/Casa reflects our commitment to redefining luxury living in Egypt through thoughtful design. As a landmark within Silversands North Coast, The 25 offers a rare opportunity to own a limited-edition villa that balances exclusivity, sophistication, and seamless functionality.”Each villa is arranged in U-shaped clusters to maximize privacy and frame uninterrupted views of the sea and surrounding landscape. Open-sky courtyards draw natural light deep into the interiors, while expansive private terraces, sundecks, and pools create tranquil settings for relaxation and elegant seaside entertaining. The interiors furnished by Armani/Casa seamlessly balance light, movement, and privacy, reflecting the brand’s refined rhythm of understated luxury.Building on Ora Developers Egypt Group’s ongoing relationship with Armani/Casa, following the success of Casa D’OR styled and furnished by Armani/Casa at ZED El Sheikh Zayed, The 25 represents the collaboration’s most immersive expression yet, translating Armani/Casa’s city sophistication into serene coastal living.Beautifully positioned along Silversands’ first beachfront platform, residents of The 25 will enjoy direct access to the Mediterranean Sea and the destination’s world-class amenities, including boutique dining, landscaped pathways, and two clubhouses.Silversands North Coast, Ora Developers Egypt’s flagship coastal destination, spans 724 feddans with 1.4 kilometers of pristine beachfront and direct access to Sidi Henish at kilometer 243. Within this setting, The 25 Furnished by Armani/Casa stands as the pinnacle of design and craftsmanship, a rare opportunity to own one of only twenty-five villas that unite Italian artistry with Egypt’s Mediterranean soul.

