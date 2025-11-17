World Business Outlook (WBO) Honors Top Global Companies at Prestigious 2025 Business Awards in Thailand

World Business Outlook Annual Awards 2025 Chief Guest H. E. Artur Dmochowski, (Ret.) Ambassador of Poland to the Kingdom of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar receiving the felicitation from Mr Shankar Shivaprasad, MD of WBO. Mr. Vijay Kishnani, Joint Honorary Treasurer at ITCC, receiving the felicitation on behalf of Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhanuka, President of India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC), from Mr Shashank Madesha, CEO of WBO. Chief Guest Mr. Harold Randy Hayle Hernandez, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Panama in Thailand receiving the felicitation from Mr Shashank Madesha, CEO of WBO. Closing Performance - Mask Show

SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Business Outlook (WBO) successfully hosted its prestigious WBO Annual Awards 2025 gala event on November 8, 2025, at the luxurious Pullman Bangkok King Power. The event concluded with a spectacular evening of recognition, networking, and celebration. The event honoured more than 30 companies across diverse sectors, spotlighting innovation, leadership, and excellence in global business. The night was a grand celebration dedicated to rewarding the ultimate business excellence, recognizing leading companies and visionaries from around the globe across various dynamic sectors.

The event, a major platform for networking and celebrating innovation, brought together around 150 global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa.

A Night of Recognition and Strategic Partnerships

The WBO Annual Awards received an unprecedented 5,000+ nominations throughout the year across 50+ award categories, spanning vital sectors including banking, finance, insurance, forex and trading, aviation, automobile, travel, hospitality, technology, real estate, energy, and more. Ultimately, 32 exceptional companies emerged as final winners, taking home the coveted WBO trophy.

The success of the event was significantly supported by key partners:

• Gold Sponsor: TRADERNET (part of Freedom24 Europe)

• Silver Sponsor: Agricultural Promotion Bank Company Limited

Notably, both sponsoring organizations were also among the prestigious companies that won an award from World Business Outlook.

The gala was graced by several distinguished guests and diplomatic figures, underscoring the event's global significance:

• H.E. Artur Dmochowski (Ret.), Ambassador of Poland, accompanied by his Spouse, Dr. Monika Dmochowska, Director of Global Partnerships & Diplomatic Affairs at Mahanakorn Partners Group, and Dr. Dato Steve Cheah, President of Diplomatic Council Thailand.

• Mr. Harold Randy Hayle Hernandez, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Panama in Thailand.

• The President of the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC), Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhanuka, who was honoured in his absence and represented by Mr. Vijay Kishnani, Joint Honorary Treasurer, ITCC.

The evening was highlighted by a powerful 7-minute keynote speech delivered by Mr. Fawaz Al-Daihani, Chief Public Relations Officer from Kuwait Oil Company. The award ceremony was interspersed with dazzling cultural performances, including the spectacular 1000-hands team opening performance, an energetic drum team, and a mysterious mask show to close the night.

The event reinforced World Business Outlook’s role as a global platform for recognizing excellence across industries. It also served as a hub for networking, enabling collaborations among international business leaders. Gala performances added grandeur and cultural richness to the evening.

"The sheer volume of over 5,000 nominations globally solidifies the WBO Annual Awards as the definitive benchmark for achievement across international markets. Our winners have not only excelled in their sectors but have demonstrated the resilience and vision necessary to shape the future of global business. We are proud that Bangkok served as the epicenter for this high level of prestige and networking." said Shankar Shivaprasad, Managing Director of World Business Outlook.

The WBO Annual Awards 2025 stood out as a pivotal night of business excellence, recognized by the Singapore-based magazine World Business Outlook.

"This event was more than just an awards ceremony; it was a testament to the dynamic and diverse landscape of global industry. From financial titans like our Gold Sponsor TRADERNET to innovative agricultural firms like our Silver Sponsor, the range of excellence recognized highlights the critical role these organizations play. By celebrating them, World Business Outlook is actively driving the industry toward higher standards of performance and customer-centricity." added Mr. Shashank Madesha, CEO of World Business Outlook.

Looking Ahead

Following the immense success of the 2025 event, World Business Outlook is pleased to announce its return, grander than ever, with its Annual Awards Event in November 2026 (date yet to be announced). A teaser for the 2026 event was played on the event screen at the conclusion of the 2025 gala, building anticipation for the next edition.

About World Business Outlook (WBO)

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

Media Contact

Email: info@wboutlook.com

Phone: +6586159608

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.