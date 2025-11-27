Versus Trade Honoured with ‘Best IB Program Asia 2025’ at the Prestigious World Business Outlook Annual Awards.

Versus Trade Versus Trade Ltd., a dynamic online trading company registered in Saint Lucia, has been recognised with the prestigious ‘Best IB Program Asia 2025’ award at the recently concluded World Business Outlook Annual Awards 2025. The World Business Outlook (WBO) award for ‘Best IB Program Asia 2025’ is a testament to Versus Trade’s strategic focus on the Asian market and its commitment to equipping Introducing Brokers with the resources required to succeed in this highly competiti Versus Trade’s IB and MIB program offers some of the highest and most competitive payouts in the region. Versus Trade Versus Trade Award Logo 2025

SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore – November 8, 2025 – Versus Trade Ltd., a dynamic online trading company registered in Saint Lucia and operating globally through its digital platform under the same name, has been recognised with the prestigious ‘Best IB Program Asia 2025’ award at the recently concluded World Business Outlook Annual Awards 2025, which was bestowed upon the firm at the recently concluded gala event on November 8th, held at the magnificent Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand.

The award recognises Versus Trade’s outstanding dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with Introducing Brokers (IBs) across the dynamic and diverse Asian continent, providing them with a platform defined by superior technology, competitive remuneration, and localised support.

Versus Trade: Pioneering Trading Innovation

Versus Trade has quickly established itself as a preferred global destination for traders, driven by a philosophy of being "by TRADERS for TRADERS." The company offers a broad suite of financial instruments, including Forex, CFDs on Commodities, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto. A particular innovation that sets the broker apart is its unique Versus Pairs CFDs, allowing clients to trade popular assets against each other (such as BTC vs. Gold), offering a fresh, engaging, and dynamic dimension to market analysis and strategy.

The broker ensures a high-performance trading environment, utilising the industry-leading MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform across desktop, mobile, and web terminals. Key trading conditions are highly competitive, featuring high leverage up to 2000:1, zero swap options, and ultra-low spreads that enhance profitability for both retail traders and their introducing partners. Registered in Saint Lucia and licensed by the FSC Mauritius, Versus Trade operates with a commitment to stability and robust regulation.

The World Business Outlook (WBO) award for ‘Best IB Program Asia 2025’ is a testament to Versus Trade’s strategic focus on the Asian market and its commitment to equipping Introducing Brokers with the resources required to succeed in this highly competitive region. The judging panel specifically lauded several core elements of the program that collectively position it as a regional industry leader.

1. Unmatched and Transparent Rebate Structures: Versus Trade’s IB and MIB program offers some of the highest and most competitive payouts in the region, including top-tier commissions on Gold - the most traded asset among Asian partners. The program operates with no MTT or MTP requirements, ensuring partners receive their commissions without restrictive conditions. Multi-tier earnings are available from day one, and MIBs can customise their own commission structures for their downline networks. Partners retain lifetime earnings from referred clients, supported by full transparency and real-time reporting inside the portal.

2. Deep Localisation and Multilingual Partner Support: Recognising the linguistic and cultural diversity of Asia, Versus Trade has heavily invested in providing dedicated multilingual support. The platform and its support teams cater to various key Asian languages, including Thai, Tiếng Việt, Bahasa Malaysia, Bahasa Indonesia, Urdu, Hindi, and Chinese dialects. This localisation extends to marketing materials and regulatory guidance, making it significantly easier for IBs to onboard and service clients effectively in their local markets. This regional focus minimises communication barriers and fosters greater trust, driving higher conversion and retention rates—the hallmarks of a successful IB ecosystem in Asia.

3. Advanced Technology and Real-Time Reporting: The program utilises cutting-edge partnership portals and advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. IBs gain access to comprehensive dashboards that offer real-time tracking of sign-ups, deposits, trading volume, and commission payouts. The ability to monitor performance instantly allows partners to optimise their marketing strategies and manage their client base with maximum efficiency. Integration with the reliable MT5 platform ensures that the tracking data is accurate and dependable.

4. Efficient and Reliable Financial Flow: A critical factor for IBs in Asia is the speed and reliability of commission payouts. Versus Trade offers 24/7 withdrawals and has optimised its processes to include a wide range of local and global payment methods prevalent across Asia. This commitment to swift and hassle-free access to funds is a significant competitive advantage that underpins the trust and loyalty of its vast network of partners.

Sergey Kisel, Business Development Operations Director of Versus Trade, commented on the win:

"We are profoundly honoured to receive the award from World Business Outlook. This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our core philosophy: that our success is intrinsically linked to the success of our partners. We built Versus Trade to be a next-generation platform, and that vision extends directly to our IB program. For us, ‘best’ means providing superior commission structures, technology that empowers, and, most crucially, a localised, human-centric support system that understands the unique needs of the Asian market. We dedicate this award to our fantastic network of Introducing Brokers whose trust drives our commitment to excellence every single day."

The Managing Director of World Business Outlook, Shankar Shivaprasad, extended his congratulations to the awardee:

"On behalf of World Business Outlook, I extend our warmest congratulations to Versus Trade for securing the award title. The panel was highly impressed by Versus Trade's holistic approach to partner management, specifically their dedication to deep regional localisation and their transparent, highly-rewarding commission models. In a region as diverse and vital as Asia, their commitment to providing multilingual resources, swift local payment solutions, and a truly partner-first technological environment stands head and shoulders above the competition. Versus Trade has set a new benchmark for what a successful Introducing Broker program should look like."

This award serves as a powerful motivator for Versus Trade to further enhance its product offerings and reinforce its strategic positioning within the Asian financial ecosystem, promising continued innovation and expanded opportunities for its global network of partners.

About Versus Trade Ltd.

Versus Trade Ltd. is a cutting-edge online broker registered in Saint Lucia and licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Offering a revolutionary trading environment, Versus Trade provides access to Forex, CFDs on Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto, and its unique ‘Versus Pairs’ through the MetaTrader 5 platform. Driven by a trader-centric philosophy, the company is committed to providing ultra-competitive trading conditions, deep liquidity, and outstanding client and partner support globally, with a significant strategic focus on high-growth Asian markets. For more information, please visit: https://versus.trade/.

About World Business Outlook (WBO)

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial and business landscape across the globe. The magazine is a trusted source for insightful articles, market trends, and executive interviews. World Business Outlook’s mission is to be the premier resource for business intelligence, celebrating and recognising excellence through its annual awards program, which honours the best-in-class achievements in various sectors, including finance, technology, and governance.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/

