PowerSchool Expands AI Capabilities with Multi-Language Support for Students and Teachers

PowerSchool Expands AI Capabilities

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, has announced expanded multi-language support for two of its Responsible AI-powered solutions: PowerBuddy for Learning, a student-facing chat assistant, and PowerBuddy Tools, a content generation tool for teachers. With support for Arabic, Spanish, Thai, French, and English, these AI tools are now more accessible and inclusive for classrooms around the globe.PowerBuddy for Learning now supports five languages, enabling students to receive real-time, on-demand Socratic guidance for homework, questions, and learning support, and explore personalized content in their preferred language. The addition of Arabic support expands access across the Middle East and North Africa, promoting native language instruction and digital equity in alignment with national education goals.PowerBuddy Tools, available in PowerSchool solutions including Student Information System (SIS), Schoology, Curriculum & Instruction and MyPowerHub, help educators save time on a variety of tasks such as lesson planning and generating standards-aligned content. At Maryvit School, an international school in Thailand, 98% of teachers reported time savings with PowerBuddy, with half saving 20 minutes or more per lesson or assessment. With multi-language capability, PowerBuddy Tools helps teachers support bilingual and multilingual classrooms with efficiency and inclusivity.Multi-language capabilities are available now in PowerBuddy for Learning. Multi-language support in PowerBuddy Tools will be available to all Schoology customers this month.To learn more about PowerBuddy for Learning, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/powerschool-ai/powerbuddy/powerbuddy-for-learning/ To learn more about PowerBuddy Tools, visit https://www.powerschool.com/blog/free-powerbuddy-ai-tools-and-how-to-get-them/ About PowerSchoolPowerSchool is a leading global provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey.PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 60 million students in more than 90 countries and over 18,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States.© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. ** Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.Media ContactWe. Communications for PowerSchoolWE-PowerSchool@we-worldwide.com(503) 443-7155

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.