OSCE supports 30th-anniversary conference of Uzbekistan’s Constitutional Court

On 11 November, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the support of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, sponsored an international conference in Tashkent on constitutional reforms to mark the 30th anniversary of the institution.

Titled “Constitutional Reforms and Current Issues of the Constitutional Control Institution”, the conference brought together members of the national parliament, judiciary, government institutions and representatives of international organizations, as well as judges and experts from more than ten foreign constitutional courts.

Through its partnership, the OSCE contributed to promoting dialogue on the rule of law, constitutional justice and the protection of human rights - key areas of its long-standing co-operation with Uzbekistan.

During the event, a ceremonial handover of the Presidency of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions for 2025–2027 took place, transferring leadership from the Constitutional Court of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Constitutional Court of Uzbekistan.

The conference featured discussions on constitutional reforms, judicial independence and the role of constitutional review in safeguarding human rights. It reaffirmed the shared commitment of Uzbekistan and the OSCE to strengthening democratic governance and justice in the region.