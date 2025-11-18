Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd Black Friday Sale Phoenix Manufacturing Launches Annual Factory Sale as Australian Retailers Gear Up for Summer and Black Friday

Thailand-based sterling silver manufacturer opens its once-a-year sitewide savings event for Australian wholesale buyers

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the Thailand-based company operating as 925SilverJewelry.com, is gearing up for its annual factory sale, a once-a-year event that long-time wholesale customers have come to rely on. The Black Friday event gives retailers across Australia & New Zealand access to the company’s best pricing of the year, making it one of the most anticipated events for buyers. It allows both wholesale and retail partners to source premium Thai-made jewelry at their lowest factory-direct prices.The sale officially begins November 21 at 12:01 AM (GMT+7) / November 21 at 4:01 AM AEDT and runs through November 25 at 3:00 PM (GMT+7) / November 25 at 7:00 PM AEDT. During this limited window, buyers can access up to 35% off sitewide, an additional 5% discount for first-time buyers, and free shipping on orders over $399.The annual sale has become a key highlight for Phoenix Manufacturing’s wholesale community, with many long-term Australian retailers waiting months specifically for this announcement. It is common for local buyers to stock up enough inventory during the sale to support Christmas, New Year, and the summer retail period. For new Australian buyers, it’s an ideal opportunity to explore Phoenix Manufacturing’s most recently announced ranges, including holiday-ready ocean-themed studs and stackable chain bracelets suited for summer gifting, offered at pricing that will not return until next year. With rare discounts paired with newly released collections, the event delivers strong value for retailers preparing for one of Australia’s busiest shopping seasons.“The annual sale is something our clients look forward to because it gives them a rare opportunity to secure high-volume inventory at factory pricing,” said Kaushali Hearth, Head of Sales. “We manufacture every piece in Thailand, and this event allows buyers to test new lines or restock their best sellers ahead of peak holiday demand.”CEO Daniel Tramer highlighted the strong interest from Australian wholesale partners. “Retailers across Australia count on us for strict quality standards and a fast, reliable supply chain,” he said. “This year’s event reinforces our commitment to providing premium sterling silver at highly competitive rates, especially with silver and gold prices continuing to rise.”Kaushali Hearth, Head of Sales, also noted the early preparations. “Buyers can prepare their carts directly at www.925SilverJewelry.com even before the sale goes live,” she said. “Sale discounts will apply automatically at checkout. Due to high order volume, a slight dispatch delay of up to 24 hours is expected.”The sale announcement will be shared through Phoenix Manufacturing’s newsletter and social media platforms, allowing Australian wholesale buyers to prepare in advance.About Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Founded in 2018, 925 Silver Jewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a Thailand-based global manufacturer and wholesaler of premium sterling silver jewelry. With a catalog spanning thousands of designs and a commitment to ethical sourcing, the company is certified by RJC, SEDEX, and AMFORI BSCI. 925 Silver Jewelry serves wholesale partners worldwide, offering high-quality, hypoallergenic, and fashion-forward jewelry ready for fast global shipping. For more information, visit https://www.925silverjewelry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.