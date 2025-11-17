Foxtrot Unveils rectifAI - an Always-On AI Controller for Airline MCCs

FOXTROT LLC- rectifAI

Patent-pending AI controller finds reliability gaps in real time, cuts troubleshooting by 40%, and manages the airline’s technical knowledge base

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foxtrot LLC today announced the commercial release of rectifAI, an AI controller engineered to deliver actionable, explainable intelligence directly to airline Maintenance Control Centers (MCCs), improving airlines’ technical dispatch reliability while reinforcing safety and compliance.Trained on six years of operational data from a U.S.-based airline, rectifAI has shown in internal testing:● 40% faster troubleshooting during AOG events● 94% compliance accuracy when checked by human experts● Sub-2-second response time for operational queries● Real-time detection of reliability gaps weeks before traditional analytics“Modern technical operations generate thousands of data points every day — and critical reliability signals often hide in plain sight,” said Farshad Mohammadi, Founder of Foxtrot LLC. “rectifAI finds these gaps in real time and delivers clear, actionable intelligence to controllers, engineers, and reliability teams. Think of it as a digital counterpart to human controllers: always aware, context-sensitive, and relentless in protecting dispatch reliability.”Each airline’s rectifAI instance learns exclusively from its own operational data, with all training and inference happening within the airline’s infrastructure or private cloud environment. Models never share data between carriers, ensuring that each model remains context-sensitive and fully private.“This isn’t about Foxtrot building a better model,” Mohammadi explained. “It’s about each airline owning its own intelligence. Your data, your models, your competitive advantage — we just provide the framework. rectifAI is built to respect and reinforce this ownership.”rectifAI is available either as a standalone AI solution for airline MCCs, integrating with existing systems, or as an add-on within Foxtrot’s Synops application.Technical details and validation methodology are documented in a white paper published on Zenodo, and Foxtrot LLC has a patent application pending on rectifAI’s core technologies. The rectifAI white paper is available at: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17600729 About SynopsSynops is Foxtrot’s all-in-one MCC platform that unifies airlines’ technical, operational, and reliability data into a single source of truth for control centers. By integrating communication across all stakeholders into a unified interface — with real-time dashboards, workflow automation, and deep integration with rectifAI — Synops helps airlines prevent disruptions, minimize risk, standardize decision-making, and protect dispatch reliability. For more information, please visit www.synops.org About Foxtrot LLCFoxtrot LLC is a Tucson, Arizona-based aerospace consulting firm that provides full technical and advisory support to airlines, lessors, and operators worldwide. Through its Synops platform and the rectifAI controller, Foxtrot delivers AI-powered solutions that help airlines improve performance, safety, and compliance. For more information, visit www.foxtrotllc.com

