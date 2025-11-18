The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Telematics Market to Reach USD $533.13 Billion by 2029 at 26.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $533.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Automotive Telematics Market In 2025?

In recent times, the size of the automotive telematics market has seen tremendous growth. The market value is projected to increase from $164.09 billion in 2024 to $207.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. Factors contributing to the historic growth include robust economic development in emerging markets, an increase in vehicle ownership, a rise in vehicle theft incidents, and a higher uptake of connected cars.

The size of the automotive telematics market is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $533.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The expansion during the predicted period is due to increased demand for electric vehicles (EV), favorable governmental regulations, and growing worry over vehicle safety. Important trends in the projection period entail the application of artificial intelligence (AI), innovation in products, partnerships and takeovers, the evolution of new technology, insurance based on telematics, the employment of cloud technology, and the uptake of self-installed telematics devices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Telematics Market?

The expansion of the automotive telematics market is being fuelled by an increase in car accidents. Car accidents, also known as car collisions or incidents involving a car colliding with another vehicle or immovable objects, can be reduced by using automobile telematics, which offers instantaneous feedback to drivers. Leading car producers are now implementing automotive telematics to enhance vehicle and driver safety. For example, as per a report by the Statistisches Bundesamt, a federal statistical authority based in Germany, about 21,600 people were injured in road traffic in February 2023, a rise of about 900 injuries, or 5%, over 2022. Furthermore, the number of traffic accident fatalities increased by 13, reaching 167 in February 2023. Hence, the uptick in car accidents is stimulating the growth of the automotive telematics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Telematics Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Telematics include:

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Michelin Group

• Valeo Group

• TomTom N.V.

• Vontier

• Trimble Inc.

• Continental AG

• NavInfo Co. Ltd

• Ficosa International SA

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Telematics Industry?

Major automotive telematics corporations are turning to strategic partnerships as a means to boost their technological incorporation and broaden their market penetration. This type of partnership is commonly a cooperative venture between multiple organizations where they pool resources, expertise, and endeavors to fulfill shared aims or objectives. For example, in May 2023, Admiral Group plc, a financial firm based in the UK, teamed up with both Ford Smart Mobility, a U.S. based company investing in mobility services, and Redtail Telematics, a British manufacturer specializing in personalized telematics products. This collaboration was formed to introduce a cutting-edge telematics product for connected cars. This innovation permits qualifying Ford car owners to disseminate driving data gathered from their vehicles via the FordPass app. By approving data sharing on their in-car screen, customers can enjoy a more personalized and cost-efficient insurance experience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Telematics Market Report?

The automotive telematicsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Connectivity Solutions Type: Embedded, Integrated, Tethered

2) By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles

3) By Application Type: Fleet Or Asset Management, Navigation And Location-Based System, Infotainment System, Insurance Telematic, Safety And Security, Other Applications

4) By Sales Channel Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Embedded: Integrated Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Built-In Communication Modules

2) By Integrated: OEM Integrated Systems, Multi-Function Devices

3) By Tethered: Smartphone-Based Telematics, Portable Devices And Dongles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Telematics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for automotive telematics. In the predicted forecast period, Europe is poised for the most rapid growth. The report on the automotive telematics market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

