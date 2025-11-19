Food Colorants Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Colorants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Food Colorants Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the food colorants market size has seen a robust growth. The market forecast suggests an increase from $4.63 billion in 2024 to $4.98 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected at 7.4%. The historic growth has been fuelled by factors such as consumer preference towards visually appealing food, rigorous approvals and safety standards for product use, an increase in demand for bakery and confectionery items, the globalization of the food and beverage industry and the impact of urbanization and evolving lifestyles.

The food colorants market is predicted to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years, with a forecast of reaching "" $6.61 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This surge over the forecast period can be credited to a burgeoning market for plant-based and natural foods, a heightened demand for pet foods, health-conscious consumer decisions, a boom in e-commerce food sales, and a rise in the consumption of functional foods. The key trends over the forecast period encompass exotic and ethnic flavours, progress in biotechnology, personalised food product development, partnerships for innovation, clean-label recalibrations, along with sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Food Colorants Market?

The escalating consumer demand for sweets and candies is predicted to bolster the progression of the food colorant industry in the future. Confectionery products, which are various types of sweet items often laden with sugar or alternative sweeteners, can encompass a range of snacks such as candies, chocolates, cakes, pastries, and other sugary baked goods. These products often use food colorants to enhance their visual appeal and attractiveness to customers. For example, the Euromonitor International 2022 report, issued by the Government of Canada, predicted that in October 2022, confectionery sales in the United States would rise from $42.6 billion (2,994.3 thousand metric tons) in 2022 to $52.4 billion (3,268.0 thousand metric tons) by 2026. Consequently, this escalating demand for confectionery items is catalyzing the growth of the food colorant industry in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Food Colorants Market?

Major players in the Food Colorants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sun Food Tech Pvt. Ltd.

• Dow Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Florio Colori S.P.A.

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Cargill Incorporated

• GNT Group

• FMC Corporation

• BASF SE

• Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Food Colorants Industry?

A trending aspect in the food colorants market is product innovation. Major players in this market are turning to new technologies to maintain their stance in the market. As an illustration, GNT Europa GmbH, a food color manufacturer based in Germany, ushered two new EXBERRY Coloring Foods into the market in July 2022. These new products exhibit unique yellow and green hues derived from organic safflower. The 'Veg Green' variant under EXBERRY Organics draws from organic safflower and organic spirulina, while the 'Fruit & Veg Yellow' has its basis in organic safflower and organic apple. Both of them comply with the Organic Regulation (EU) 2018/848. They are completely vegan-friendly, halal, and kosher, formulated from edible fruits, vegetables, and plants through conventional physical processing methods.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Food Colorants Market Segments

The food colorantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Source: Plant Derived Pigments, Mineral

3) By Solubility: Dye, Lake

4) By Form: Powder, Liquid

5) By Application: Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Confectionery, Sauces and Condiments, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Colorants: Plant-Based Colorants, Animal-Based Colorants, Mineral-Based Colorants

2) By Synthetic Colorants: Azo Dyes, Non-Azo Dyes, Lakes

Which Regions Are Dominating The Food Colorants Market Landscape?

In 2024, Europe led other regions in the global food colorants market report. The report projects a growth status for this region. Other regions examined in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

