Cold Chain Market Anticipated to Grow at 14.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Cold Chain Market In 2025?

The expansion of the cold chain market has been robust and swift in the past few years. This industry, worth $405.02 billion in 2024, is expected to catapult to a valuation of $452.84 billion in 2025, marking an impressive 11.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors that have spurred growth in the historical period include robust economic development in budding markets, a surge in global population, a rise in food export and an uptick in demand from end-user industries.

The size of the cold chain market is predicted to undergo a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a significant value of $769.54 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the growth of global population and urbanization, the swift rise of e-commerce, an increment in the consumption of packaged food, initiatives towards food security, and a growing demand from industries utilizing these services. Some major trends set to characterise the forecast period include a strong emphasis on sustainability initiatives, quality, and product sensitivity; the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT); a focus on smart warehousing; the delegation of operations to third-party logistics; and an emphasis on smart investments.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cold Chain Market?

The anticipated surge in the cold chain market is largely driven by consumers increasing appetite for perishable foods. This is due, in part, to the growing urban population and the shift in dietary preferences. More and more consumers are opting for perishable items that have a longer shelf life due to their inherent perishability. High demand for such perishable goods is evident in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. For example, the European Commission, the Belgium-based executive arm of the EU, reported that in August 2023, the first half of the year saw a 0.8% rise in raw milk production in the EU. Therefore, it's clear that the cold chain market's growth is being fuelled by the escalating demand for perishable foods.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cold Chain Industry?

Major players in the Cold Chain include:

• Americold Logistics

• Burris Logistics

• Nichirei Corporation

• United States Cold Storage

• Lineage Logistics Holdings

• VersaCold Logistics Services

• Tippmann Group

• Congebec Inc

• Snowman Logistics Ltd

• Conestoga Cold Storage

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cold Chain Industry?

Leading firms in the cold chain market are pioneering innovative technologies like temperature trackers, aiming to augment real-time monitoring and maintain the quality of products sensitive to temperature changes throughout the supply chain. These trackers utilize an array of sensor technologies to monitor and log the temperature conditions during various phases of product transport and storage. For example, in September 2022, CubeWorks, a tech firm based in the US, introduced CubiSens XT1 as an all-inclusive solution for supervising and enhancing agricultural operations. It amalgamates a variety of sensors and technologies to collate data about environmental conditions, crop health, soil moisture, among other pertinent aspects. The main objective is to assist farmers in making educated choices, boosting crop production, optimizing the use of resources, and enhancing overall efficiency and sustainability in farming.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cold Chain Market Report?

The cold chainmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Refrigerated Warehousing, Refrigerated Transport

2) By Temperature Type: Frozen, Chilled

3) By Industry Vertical: Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Refrigerated Warehousing: Ambient Temperature Storage (2°C to 8°C), Frozen Storage (below -18°C), Temperature-Controlled Storage (Multi-temperature Warehouses)

2) By Refrigerated Transport: Road Transportation (Refrigerated Trucks And Vans), Rail Transportation (Refrigerated Railcars), Air Transportation (Cargo Planes With Temperature Control), Maritime Transportation (Reefer Containers)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cold Chain Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the cold chain market, with the Asia-Pacific predicted to see the swiftest growth in the coming years. The report on the cold chain market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

