Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Presents India’s Largest 1008-Case IONM Study at SIONCON 2025, NIMHANS

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Unveils Landmark 1008-Case IONM Study at SIONCON 2025, NIMHANS BengaluruDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in Guntur and CMD of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, presented a landmark 1008-case intraoperative neuromonitoring study at SIONCON 2025, highlighting major advancements in safe brain and spine surgery.In a major highlight of this year’s SIONCON 2025, internationally trained neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder & Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, presented one of India’s most significant clinical analyses in modern neurosurgery—a 1008-case intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) study conducted between 2019 and 2024.Recognized widely as the best neurosurgeon in Guntur, Dr. Rao delivered the session during the 3rd Annual Conference & CME of the Society for Intraoperative Neurophysiology at the prestigious NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The presentation received strong engagement from leaders in neurosurgery, neurophysiology, neuroanesthesia, and spine surgery from across India and abroad.Study Represents One of India’s Largest IONM Data SeriesDr. Rao’s talk, titled “Efficacy and Safety of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring: A Retrospective Analysis of 1008 Neurosurgical Cases,” showcased how structured, multimodal IONM can drastically reduce neurological complications in high-risk brain and spine operations.Key diagnostic performance metrics included:Sensitivity: 85.7%Specificity: 98.8%True Positives: 186False Negatives: 31False Positives: 10These numbers place the protocol among the most reliable neuromonitoring frameworks published in India in recent years.High Safety and Functional Recovery BenchmarksDr. Rao presented strong outcome results from the 1008-case cohort:Neurological deficit prevention rate: 78.5%Permanent neurological deficits: 2.1% (mostly eloquent tumors)Transient deficits recovered within 3 months: 94%Permanent signal loss requiring staged closure: 0.7%Functional independence (KPS ≥ 80) at 3 months: 91.6%The study highlights that structured IONM reduces uncertainty, enhances surgical decision-making, and significantly improves functional preservation, especially in eloquent-area tumors, epilepsy surgeries, pediatric neurosurgery, spinal instrumentation, and brainstem procedures.Special Focus on Pediatric Neurosurgery and Awake CraniotomyDr. Rao’s data reinforced the safety and superiority of intraoperative mapping in:Pediatric NeurosurgeryDemonstrated improved neurological recoveryAge-specific neuroplasticity enhanced postoperative outcomesAwake Craniotomy (227 cases)Transient issues occurred in only 11%Zero long-term complicationsDES/DCS mapping provided the highest predictive accuracyThese findings position Dr. Rao’s Hospital as one of India’s emerging centers of excellence in language and motor mapping–guided tumor surgery.Real-Time Intervention Protocol and Staged Closure StrategyDr. Rao explained the validated signal-loss protocol used at his center, which includes:Immediate technical and anesthetic verificationCerebral perfusion and MAP optimizationMinimizing surgical traction or decompressionRe-monitoring for 3–5 minutesStaged closure if irreversible signal change occursAmong the cohort, 26 staged closures (2.6%) were performed, followed by scheduled re-interventions, resulting in functional recovery in 73% of patients.This activity-based decision model represents an evolving gold standard in high-risk neurosurgery in India.Dr. Rao’s Perspective on the Future of Neurosurgical SafetySpeaking to the delegates, Dr. Rao said:“Intraoperative neuromonitoring is more than a monitoring tool—it is a transformative layer of safety. Dr. Rao's Perspective on the Future of Neurosurgical SafetySpeaking to the delegates, Dr. Rao said:"Intraoperative neuromonitoring is more than a monitoring tool—it is a transformative layer of safety. With standardized stimulation, structured anesthesia, and real-time neurophysiology, we are now redefining safe maximal resection and long-term neurological outcomes."He emphasized that widespread adoption of IONM across India can reduce avoidable postoperative deficits and enhance national surgical quality benchmarks.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Rao is an internationally trained neurosurgeon with fellowships from top U.S. centers such as the University of Virginia, Ohio State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital (Ohio), and the University of Colorado. He has more than 70 scientific publications, 1200+ citations, and over 50 invited conference lectures. Founded by internationally trained neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the hospital specializes in minimally invasive neurosurgery, endoscopic skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy surgery, endovascular techniques, and intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM). Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh📧 info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.com📞 +91 90100 56444📍 Google Maps: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE



