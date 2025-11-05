Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla — Time Iconic Cover Story and Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeon of 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured on the cover of Time Iconic Magazine, honored among the Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeons 2025 for redefining neurosurgical excellence and compassionate care. Certificate of Achievement awarded to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla by Time Iconic Magazine, recognizing him among the Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeons in Healthcare Leaders 2025. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, featured on the cover of Time Iconic Magazine as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeons in Healthcare Leaders 2025 for redefining the frontiers of neurosurgery and compass Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon” award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi. The award was presented in the presence of Brij Bhushan a The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla — Time Iconic Cover Story and Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeon of 2025Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder and chief neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, graces the cover of Time Iconic magazine in a compelling feature titled “Redefining the Frontiers of Neurosurgery and Compassionate Care.” The November 2025 issue celebrates his groundbreaking contributions to neurosurgery and his unwavering dedication to patient-centred excellence.🔗 Read the full article: timeiconic.com/dr-mohana-rao-patibandla-redefining-the-frontiers-of-neurosurgery-and-compassionate-careIn the same issue, Dr. Patibandla is also recognized among Time Iconic’s “Top 10 Inspiring Neurosurgeons – Healthcare Leaders 2025”, joining an elite circle of innovators transforming medical science through skill, compassion, and visionary leadership.🔗 Feature list: timeiconic.com/top-10-inspiring-neurosurgeons-in-healthcare-leaders-2025Leading with Precision, Purpose, and CompassionDr. Patibandla’s cover story details his multi-continental training across advanced neurosurgical subspecialties—including skull-base and epilepsy surgery, paediatric neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, and endovascular techniques. His decades of experience and leadership have set a benchmark for excellence in both complex neurosurgical procedures and compassionate, patient-focused practice.“When a patient walks into our facility, I see not just a case but a human life entrusted to our hands. Our responsibility is technical precision and empathy.”— Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, is among the first independent, state-of-the-art brain, spine, and nerve care centres in Andhra Pradesh. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and backed by an expert multidisciplinary team, the hospital exemplifies a perfect balance between medical innovation and human touch.“We welcome interviews and collaborations to expand access to minimally-invasive neurosurgery and bring advanced care to more communities,”— Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaA Global Standard for Neurosurgical ExcellenceBeing featured as a Time Iconic cover personality underscores the international recognition Dr. Patibandla has earned through his remarkable career. His work continues to inspire a new generation of neurosurgeons across India and abroad.The feature highlights:Pioneering use of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in complex brain and spine casesBreakthrough presentations on intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) and endoscopic transnasal odontoidectomy at national conferencesCommitment to training, mentorship, and research collaboration with global neurosurgical expertsThis recognition firmly establishes Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla as one of the most influential neurosurgeons in India, dedicated to making world-class neurosurgical care accessible to all.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital, located at 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet (Opposite Sravani Hospital), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, offers comprehensive neurology, neurosurgery, and spine-surgery services. The hospital combines advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centric care and stands as a premier destination for minimally invasive neurosurgery in South India.Visit https://drraoshospitals.com For interviews, press inquiries, or visit requests:📞 +9190100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com | drpatibandla@gmail.comAbout Time Iconic MagazineTime Iconic is a leading international publication spotlighting visionary leaders across healthcare, technology, business, and innovation. The magazine’s annual “Healthcare Leaders” issue features professionals who redefine their fields with compassion, creativity, and global impact.Visit https://timeiconic.com Keywords the best spine surgeon in Guntur ; minimally invasive neurosurgery; Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaTagsHealthcare, Neurosurgery, Medical Leadership, Guntur, Medical TourismSocial Media and Contact📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ 📍 Google Maps: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE 💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ 🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib

