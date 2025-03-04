Dealscribe enhances CLO offering with powerful customization tools

Document analysis specialist Dealscribe has rolled out new tools allowing users to customize its data.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document analysis specialist Dealscribe has rolled out new tools allowing users to customize its data.Users can now tailor their view of Dealscribe’s data by creating sets of topics, and share these favorite topic lists with colleagues. Since the full data set consists of more than 350 topics, these pared-down views can save CLO investors valuable time as they check deal terms. Tables based on customized lists of topics can also be downloaded to a spreadsheet.“Many of our clients want to check different aspects of CLO documentation for different pools of money,” says Mike Peterson, CEO of Dealscribe. “As a triple A investor they may care about several data points around post-reinvestment purchases. On the equity side, they may want to check the limits and rules around contributions. Now they can instantly pull out the slice of data they are interested in for one or many deals.”Separately, Dealscribe has also made it quicker for users to create deal portfolios, which can now be generated from a list of cusip or other bond identifiers.Dealscribe is the market’s most comprehensive source of data and intelligence on CLO documentation, with curated analysis on more than 3,000 indentures and offering documents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.