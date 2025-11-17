Ajax Creative Launches Ajax Originals: New Division Offers Film Production Services to Streamers and Studios

TORONTO , CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian based creative studio Ajax Creative today announced the official launch of Ajax Originals, a new division dedicated to offering film production services to streamers and studios and developing original IP. The expansion marks Ajax’s evolution from a commercial production house into a studio developing original films with cinematic scale and emotional depth.Founded by Jared Galley and Jared Floyd, Ajax has spent the past decade delivering high-impact creative, production, and post work for global brands including Air Canada, IKEA, Microsoft, TikTok, Arc’teryx, Youtube and Unilever. Ajax Originals extends that same craft into scripted storytelling —uniting the company’s technical capabilities with its long-standing ambition to build original IP & offering film production services to streamers and studios.“Ajax Originals is our next chapter,” said Jared Floyd, co-founder of Ajax Creative. “For years we’ve poured everything into building an elite production pipeline for brands. Now we’re applying that same standard to the stories we believe in—projects that let us explore humanity, conflict, and the moments that define us.”Writer-director Jared Galley added: “We’ve always imagined Ajax as more than a production company—it’s a place to make work that moves people. Ajax Originals lets us take that leap with intention and scale.”Ajax Originals will focus on character-driven dramas, visually ambitious, practical-effects-forward productions, proof-of-concept films designed to expand into features and collaborations with emerging and established storytellers.The division’s debut project, the World War I short "Who’s Your Enemy", will release publicly Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, marking the first narrative title under the Ajax Originals banner.About Ajax CreativeAjax Creative is a creative studio operating remotely across North America offering creative, production, post, and animation services. Founded by Jared Galley and Jared Floyd, Ajax has crafted high-impact work for brands and agencies for nearly a decade. Ajax Originals extends that craft to premium narrative film projects. Learn more: https://www.ajaxcreative.com/ About Ajax OriginalsAjax Originals is the new narrative film division of Ajax Creative, dedicated to producing original films with cinematic ambition and emotional resonance. The division develops proof-of-concept shorts, features, and long-form projects rooted in human connection and elevated visual storytelling.ASSETSAvailable here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZH9lcADzRFHnm9LMcMBv83b-Q5L_mvbe INTERVIEWSAvailable: Jared Galley (writer-director), Jared Floyd (producer), email pr@ajaxcreative.com to coordinate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.