Ajax Originals Releases WWI Short 'Who’s Your Enemy' on the Anniversary of the Somme’s Final-Day

A 200-foot practical set built to explore a story about enemies and empathy

TORONTO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto-based creative studio Ajax Creative today announced the launch of its original narrative arm, Ajax Originals, debuting with the World War I short film Who’s Your Enemy—a tense, intimate drama set on November 18, 1916, the final day of the Battle of the Somme.Written and directed by Jared Galley (co-written with his father, John Galley), Who’s Your Enemy follows Tommy (British) and Fritz (German), two soldiers left behind after battle and forced into a face-to-face reckoning with the person they’ve been taught to hate. The short blends meticulous practical production—recreating WWI trenches at scale—with a modern, emotionally driven perspective on the futility of war.“It’s one thing to shoot a man from a hundred yards away, but when you can see the color in his eyes- it’s personal,” said Jared Galley, writer-director of Who’s Your Enemy. “We flatten enemies into a two-dimensional idea. This film asks you to look again.”Originally slated to shoot at a local high school’s WWI replica trench, the production had its permit revoked three days before filming over planned pyrotechnics. The production moved to a farm outside Ottawa, where the landowner used a 40-foot excavator to carve a 200-foot trench. Over the next 72 hours, the crew hand-filled close to 800 sandbags, built a bunker from site-cut logs and planks, and dressed the set for night exteriors, practical pyro, squibs, and dense battlefield haze.“Ajax Originals is our promise to bring the same craft we deliver for brands to stories we believe in,” said Jared Floyd, co-founder of Ajax Creative. “Who’s Your Enemy shows what our team does best: solve the impossible and keep the human story front and center.”About Ajax CreativeAjax Creative is a Toronto-based studio offering creative, production, post, and animation for modern audiences. Founded by Jared Galley and Jared Floyd, Ajax has spent a decade crafting high-impact work for brands and agencies. Ajax Originals extends that craft to original narrative projects. Since day one, our mission has been to create an empire of moving images. Learn more at: http://www.ajaxcreative.com/ About “Who’s Your Enemy”A World War I short drama centered on the post-battle encounter of a British and a German soldier, Who’s Your Enemy explores humanity, camaraderie, and the absurdity of war against the backdrop of the Somme. The production rebuilt WWI trenches at practical scale to deliver immersion without losing the story’s intimate core.INTERVIEWSAvailable: Jared Galley (writer-director), Jared Floyd (producer), email pr@ajaxcreative.com to coordinateASSETSAvailable here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Zi-RSWHr2CGtqf54GiFFQl3R1krc8s-I

