World Visualized partners with Impactum Insights to launch International Brand Survey Report

World Visualized's International Brand Report Example data from the report which covers a range of sectors

High-quality consumer data package will enable brands, analysts and marketers to track sentiment around key businesses and products.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphics and data platform World Visualized has launched its first Brand Survey Report, created in partnership with Impactum Insights The inaugural edition focuses on Indonesia, analysing consumer perceptions across key sectors including technology, finance, travel, and FMCG. The report is available for free at worldvisualized.com/brand-report Built using Impactum Insights’ advanced survey toolkit, the reports deliver rapid and representative results at scale. Each country study draws on responses from more than 1,000 individuals, selected to reflect the demographic profile of the online population.Impactum Insights’ Quisito platform enables sophisticated, methodologically rigorous surveys to be created quickly and without the need for polling expertise.Drawing on this rich dataset, World Visualized’s design team has created clear, accessible, and visually engaging reports for each sector. Selected data visualisations are shared on the @WorldVisualized social channels, while the full datasets are available exclusively via the downloadable reports.The partnership underscores World Visualized’s mission to provide meaningful, actionable global insights in formats that are both accessible and visually compelling.“Impactum Insights’ toolkit allows us to collect information efficiently and cost-effectively,” said World Visualized editor Diana Voicu. “By moving into proprietary data, we can build a valuable historical record to track how consumer sentiment shifts across categories and markets.”About World VisualizedFounded as a popular Instagram channel, World Visualized has grown into a multi-platform source for global data and insights. Powered by a team of analysts and designers, it helps consumers and businesses navigate an increasingly complex world.About Impactum InsightsImpactum Insights was built on a simple belief: clarity is power—and everyone should have tools to understand what people really think. Its suite of intuitive, AI-supported products—including ChatPoll, Questia, and Quisito—delivers reliable qualitative and quantitative insights at speed.

