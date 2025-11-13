The journalist and news influencer TikTok powerlist for Africa by Global South World

Emeh Ogechi, Vito Gaye and Coumba Sy, the top three news influencers on TikTok in Africa

The 75 most influential social media personalities delivering news on the continent.

It’s incredibly encouraging to see that my storytelling and media work are resonating with audiences and inspiring meaningful conversations across the continent,” — Emeh Ogechi, news influencer

ACCRA, GHANA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global South World, the international media organisation built for today’s world, unveils its 2025 African news powerlist.Our ranking of the Top 75 Journalists and News Influencers on TikTok in Africa celebrates creators who are redefining how information travels.This list was developed using data from HypeAuditor, an AI-driven platform that measures influencer performance through its Audience Quality Score (AQS). The AQS evaluates engagement, audience authenticity, and growth dynamics, identifying journalists who combine credibility with a genuine connection to their audiences.The list features representatives from 18 countries, all of whom use their powerful voices on social media to communicate current affairs information to audiences who may not connect with traditional media.Topping the list is Nigeria’s @AdaigboGlobal or Emeh Ogechi, who uses her platform to raise awareness about a range of issues including female empowerment and corruption.“It’s incredibly encouraging to see that my storytelling and media work are resonating with audiences and inspiring meaningful conversations across the continent,” she said.Second is Vito Gaye, a TV host from Senegal who has managed to transfer his on-air skills across to TikTok. Coumba Sy, a sports presenter, also from Senegal takes the number three spot.The African news powerlist follows previous versions for Asia and Latin America and reflects Global South World’s mission to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of countries which traditionally appear only rarely in the international media."Compiling this list has allowed me to see the amazing creativity which is happening outside the traditional news space,” said Global South World journalist Lucia Aliaga. “There’s much that mainstream organisations can learn from this new generation of influencers.”Launched in 2023, Global South World is edited by veteran journalist Ismail Akwei who manages teams in Ghana, La Paz and Manila. It is part of the Impactum Group.The full list:1 Nigeria @adaigboglobal2 Senegal @vitogaye203 Senegal @misscoumbae4 Ethiopia @hikma.....t5 Nigeria @officer_boo6 Ghana @nanakwame_adasah7 Senegal @cheikhkebe2journaliste8 Kenya @shaffiezele9 Democratic Republic of the Congo @gethoubapilegbi10 Democratic Republic of the Congo @alex__nawej__tshikomb11 Ghana @ghanamustgotv12 Ethiopia @beker85313 Senegal @astou_konate_officiel14 Uganda @peacedianesport115 Tanzania @millardayo_16 Nigeria @hausa_guy17 Senegal @mohamed_diop_journaliste18 Ghana @kojokinn_19 Benin @journaliste_et_mc20 Ghana @nsoatremantv121 Ghana @kwamedelafishbone22 South Africa @oratile_kekana123 Republic of the Congo @christianlawu24 Tanzania @frankmavura25 Ghana @monteozafrica26 Nigeria @yaya_muhammad27 Egypt @bassant.elminiawy28 Ghana @allstarblogg29 Kenya @hassannoorciyaarjaceyl30 Ghana @sportsdoctorgh31 Benin @donaldprincekpanou32 Benin @1.elsolotv33 Ethiopia @habibaamdala34 Somalia @xaajimideeye235 Egypt @ahmedhamoouda36 Democratic Republic of the Congo @wayako437 Democratic Republic of the Congo @germainmuloko138 Somalia @fagende539 Senagal @elimane_cisse40 Uganda @munakabangaofficial41 Ghana @danladirock42 Senagal @chronique_de_mbaye43 Kenya @presenter_athman44 Senagal @seydou_nourou_officiel45 Uganda @biigrogerelgon46 Uganda @khbuganda47 Kenya @magicalmoha48 Cameroon @dokteur_mouaz49 Ghana @alexcharmingdotcomm50 Ethiopia @felekedemissieoffical51 Kenya @hodmanshow52 Ghana @nanaboaduobuobi53 Ghana @gina1show54 Nigeria @kaosaraomoyoruba55 South Africa @diketsomaja56 Uganda @denisdukeug57 Ethiopia @danigebre158 Liberia @amb..sylvester.ch59 Democratic Republic of the Congo @emersonngoma60 Mauritania @sultanakhalif61 Rwanda @mideli_rwanda62 Somalia @hafidnorbarre63 Democratic Republic of the Congo @dericklunkeba64 Ghana @sokobanfatilow65 Kenya @honguruh66 Ghana @championnani167 Egypt @rashanasr15191268 Algeria @saidtoubal69 Uganda @jamieradiouganda70 Nigeria @iamcali_e71 Algeria @mohamed_gaci72 Nigeria @tangasport36073 Egypt @magedgazr174 Nigeria @olorisport75 Democratic Republic of the Congo @johnfuambacom1

