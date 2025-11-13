The journalist and news influencer TikTok powerlist for Africa by Global South World
The 75 most influential social media personalities delivering news on the continent.
Our ranking of the Top 75 Journalists and News Influencers on TikTok in Africa celebrates creators who are redefining how information travels.
This list was developed using data from HypeAuditor, an AI-driven platform that measures influencer performance through its Audience Quality Score (AQS). The AQS evaluates engagement, audience authenticity, and growth dynamics, identifying journalists who combine credibility with a genuine connection to their audiences.
The list features representatives from 18 countries, all of whom use their powerful voices on social media to communicate current affairs information to audiences who may not connect with traditional media.
Topping the list is Nigeria’s @AdaigboGlobal or Emeh Ogechi, who uses her platform to raise awareness about a range of issues including female empowerment and corruption.
“It’s incredibly encouraging to see that my storytelling and media work are resonating with audiences and inspiring meaningful conversations across the continent,” she said.
Second is Vito Gaye, a TV host from Senegal who has managed to transfer his on-air skills across to TikTok. Coumba Sy, a sports presenter, also from Senegal takes the number three spot.
The African news powerlist follows previous versions for Asia and Latin America and reflects Global South World’s mission to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of countries which traditionally appear only rarely in the international media.
"Compiling this list has allowed me to see the amazing creativity which is happening outside the traditional news space,” said Global South World journalist Lucia Aliaga. “There’s much that mainstream organisations can learn from this new generation of influencers.”
Launched in 2023, Global South World is edited by veteran journalist Ismail Akwei who manages teams in Ghana, La Paz and Manila. It is part of the Impactum Group.
The full list:
1 Nigeria @adaigboglobal
2 Senegal @vitogaye20
3 Senegal @misscoumbae
4 Ethiopia @hikma.....t
5 Nigeria @officer_boo
6 Ghana @nanakwame_adasah
7 Senegal @cheikhkebe2journaliste
8 Kenya @shaffiezele
9 Democratic Republic of the Congo @gethoubapilegbi
10 Democratic Republic of the Congo @alex__nawej__tshikomb
11 Ghana @ghanamustgotv
12 Ethiopia @beker853
13 Senegal @astou_konate_officiel
14 Uganda @peacedianesport1
15 Tanzania @millardayo_
16 Nigeria @hausa_guy
17 Senegal @mohamed_diop_journaliste
18 Ghana @kojokinn_
19 Benin @journaliste_et_mc
20 Ghana @nsoatremantv1
21 Ghana @kwamedelafishbone
22 South Africa @oratile_kekana1
23 Republic of the Congo @christianlawu
24 Tanzania @frankmavura
25 Ghana @monteozafrica
26 Nigeria @yaya_muhammad
27 Egypt @bassant.elminiawy
28 Ghana @allstarblogg
29 Kenya @hassannoorciyaarjaceyl
30 Ghana @sportsdoctorgh
31 Benin @donaldprincekpanou
32 Benin @1.elsolotv
33 Ethiopia @habibaamdala
34 Somalia @xaajimideeye2
35 Egypt @ahmedhamoouda
36 Democratic Republic of the Congo @wayako4
37 Democratic Republic of the Congo @germainmuloko1
38 Somalia @fagende5
39 Senagal @elimane_cisse
40 Uganda @munakabangaofficial
41 Ghana @danladirock
42 Senagal @chronique_de_mbaye
43 Kenya @presenter_athman
44 Senagal @seydou_nourou_officiel
45 Uganda @biigrogerelgon
46 Uganda @khbuganda
47 Kenya @magicalmoha
48 Cameroon @dokteur_mouaz
49 Ghana @alexcharmingdotcomm
50 Ethiopia @felekedemissieoffical
51 Kenya @hodmanshow
52 Ghana @nanaboaduobuobi
53 Ghana @gina1show
54 Nigeria @kaosaraomoyoruba
55 South Africa @diketsomaja
56 Uganda @denisdukeug
57 Ethiopia @danigebre1
58 Liberia @amb..sylvester.ch
59 Democratic Republic of the Congo @emersonngoma
60 Mauritania @sultanakhalif
61 Rwanda @mideli_rwanda
62 Somalia @hafidnorbarre
63 Democratic Republic of the Congo @dericklunkeba
64 Ghana @sokobanfatilow
65 Kenya @honguruh
66 Ghana @championnani1
67 Egypt @rashanasr151912
68 Algeria @saidtoubal
69 Uganda @jamieradiouganda
70 Nigeria @iamcali_e
71 Algeria @mohamed_gaci
72 Nigeria @tangasport360
73 Egypt @magedgazr1
74 Nigeria @olorisport
75 Democratic Republic of the Congo @johnfuambacom1
