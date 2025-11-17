INNOCN GA27M1Q: A New Generation of 500Hz QD-OLED Gaming Begins — Special Black Friday Offer Now Available

CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN is introducing a significant breakthrough in high-performance displays with the launch of the GA27M1Q , a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor designed for users who demand exceptional speed, clarity, and overall visual experience. This new model arrives during the Black Friday season with a special limited-time discount, offering an opportunity for gamers and professionals to upgrade their setup at an appealing price.Next-Generation Visual Performance with QD-OLEDThe GA27M1Q features a 1440p QD-OLED panel, delivering deeper contrast, richer colors, and more precise picture quality. With 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 1.07 billion colors (10-bit), the monitor is designed to present highly detailed images suitable for gaming, content creation, and immersive entertainment.QD-OLED technology enhances both color depth and luminance consistency, allowing bright highlights and dark shadows to coexist on the screen more accurately. Combined with VESA HDR500, the monitor improves visibility in both high-contrast scenes and areas requiring fine detail reproduction.Ultra-Fast 500Hz & 0.03ms Response TimeOne of the defining features of the GA27M1Q is its 500Hz refresh rate, a rarity even in the advanced gaming monitor category. The extremely fast panel is paired with an ultra-low 0.03ms response time, providing smooth transitions and minimizing motion blur. This performance level is created to support fast-paced games where every millisecond matters.The monitor also supports 48Hz–500Hz VRR , including 240Hz, 360Hz, 480Hz, and other levels, enabling flexibility for various game engines and GPU capabilities. G-SYNC compatibility and Adaptive-Sync help deliver a tear-free, low-latency experience across a wide range of systems and titles.Connectivity Designed for Modern SetupsTo meet the needs of multi-device users, the GA27M1Q offers a comprehensive range of ports, including:2 × DisplayPort2 × HDMI3.5mm audio jackThis ensures compatibility with laptops, desktops, Mac systems, tablets, mini PCs, and major gaming consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.MAC-VIEW OptimizationThe GA27M1Q includes MAC-VIEW modes, accessible through the OSD menu, to improve visual consistency when connected to Apple devices. These modes enhance color matching, reduce unevenness, and optimize clarity, making the monitor a flexible choice for users who alternate between Windows and macOS environments.Ergonomic and Aesthetic DesignThe monitor adopts a three-sided ultra-narrow bezel design and includes a fully adjustable stand supporting height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. It is also VESA-mount compatible (100 × 100 mm) for users who prefer arm mounts or wall setups.Additionally, integrated LED ambient lighting enhances the entertainment and gaming atmosphere, contributing to an immersive environment.Black Friday Promotional OfferTo celebrate the holiday season and express appreciation for the support from the community throughout the year, INNOCN is offering a special limited-time promotion for the GA27M1Q:List Price: $999.99Instant Coupon: –$250Special Promotion Code: GA27M1Q500 (–$50)Final Price: $699.99Valid Period: November 5 – November 19Purchase Link: https://geni.us/ein-ga27m1q This promotion provides access to one of the most advanced QD-OLED gaming monitors at a significantly reduced price, available for a limited time during the Thanksgiving sales period.

