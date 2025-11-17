Wood Products Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 9.9% & Value Reaching USD 1,537.0 Mn by 2032 | Norbord Inc., Rayonier Inc.

Wood Products Market Share

Global Wood Products Market is estimated to valued USD 793.8 Mn in 2025 and expected to reach USD 1,537.0 Mn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Wood Products Market is estimated to be valued at USD 793.8 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,537.0 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2032. The wood-products market is witnessing a major shift toward environmentally sustainable sourcing and manufacturing, with engineered wood products leading the charge. Innovations like cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glulam are gaining popularity as low-carbon alternatives to steel and concrete, helping reduce buildings’ carbon footprints. Meanwhile, stricter green-construction regulations and growing government support for sustainable urban development are accelerating demand for renewable wood materials and prefabricated, mass-timber buildings.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8382 Global Wood Products Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global wood products market size is expected to grow rapidly, reaching USD 1,537 Mn by 2032, up from USD 793.8 Mn in 2025.Global demand for wood products is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2025 and 2032.Softwood segment is expected to account for more than three-fourths of the global wood products market share in 2025.Based on derivatives, plywood category is set to dominate the global industry, accounting for a market share of 44.5% in 2025.Wood products demand is anticipated to remain high in the residential segment, holding a prominent market share of 63.7% by 2025.Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 35.3% in 2025, is projected to retain its dominance during the assessment period.Europe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to wood products market companies over the forecast period.Rise in Construction and Real Estate Activities Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest wood products market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing construction and real estate activities.There is a significant increase in urban growth and infrastructure development, especially in developing nations like China and India. This is expected to create a strong demand for wood products during the forecast period.According to the United Nations, about 66% of the world’s population is estimated to live in urban areas by 2050. As cities grow and new construction projects begin, demand for wood products like plywood, chip-wood, and veneers is expected to grow significantly during the forthcoming period.Wood is a versatile and cost-effective material used extensively for framing, flooring, cabinetry, and other applications in construction and real estate projects. Thus, rise in such projects will directly impact growth of the wood products market in the coming years.Deforestation Concerns and Alternative Materials Limiting Market GrowthThe global wood products market outlook appears bright due to expanding usage in residential and commercial sectors. However, growing concerns about deforestation and rising adoption of alternative materials may limit market growth to some extent.Many nations are implementing policies to restrict large-scale timber extraction due to deforestation concerns. This could limit the global wood products market growth in the coming years.In addition, there is a rising trend of using steel, plastic, aluminum, and engineered composites in construction, packaging, and furniture as they offer benefits like cost-effectiveness and durability. This shift may slightly lower overall wood products market demand during the forecast period.Growing Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Creating Growth OpportunitiesThere is a rising shift towards using renewable and eco-friendly building materials like wood due to growing environmental concerns. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for wood product manufacturers during the assessment period.People are choosing wood more often instead of materials like steel and concrete because it’s renewable, helps trap carbon, and meets eco-friendly building standards.Moreover, governments and regulatory bodies across the world are implementing more stringent building regulations for promoting green building practices. This will likely boost sales of wood products in the coming years.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8382 Emerging Wood Products Market TrendsIncreasing demand for furniture and interior design will likely boost the wood products market value during the forecast period. Wood is being widely used in furniture, cabinetry, and interior décor. Thus, rising consumer preference for aesthetically appealing and durable wooden furniture is expected to stimulate growth of the wood products market.Rising DIY trend is acting as a catalyst for driving wood product sales. DIY projects, home renovation, and modular furniture are becoming popular globally, leading to increased demand for wood products.Growing wood product demand from packaging industry is supporting market expansion. This is because engineered wood products are often used for pallets, crates, and specialized packaging solutions.Innovations in wood processing and manufacturing are improving efficiency, quality, and product offerings. Companies are using advanced technologies like automation and computer-aided manufacturing to lower production costs and enable creation of high-quality, customized wood products. These advancements will bode well for the target market.Competitor InsightsKey companies listed in the wood products market research report:PotlatchDeltic CorporationNorbord Inc.Sierra Forest Products, Inc.Boise Cascade CompanyResolute Forest ProductsRSG Forest Products, Inc.Stora Enso OyjLindner GroupSouthern Pine Timber Products, Inc.Weyerhaeuser CompanyGeorgia-Pacific LLCSterling Solutions LLCRayonier Inc.West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn May 2025, InventWood announced the mass production of Superwood, a material stronger than steel by weight. The company raised $15 million in the first close of its Series A round to build a production facility for the same.In April 2025, T2EARTH launched OnWood Plywood, an advanced, eco-friendly fire-retardant treated wood (FRTW). This novel solution offers developers and builders a healthier, high-performing, and affordable alternative for fire-prone environments.In October 2024, Stora Enso acquired the Finnish sawmill company Junnikkala Oy. This strategic move aims to strengthen Stora Enso’s wood supply chain to its packaging board site in Oulu.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8382 Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. 