Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with Latest Updates

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Through 2025?

The market size for FinTech focused on sustainable supply chain finance has seen brisk expansion in the recent past. It is set to rise from $7.47 billion in 2024 to reach $8.82 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors like the rise in regulations demanding transparency, an increase in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investments, swelling consumer demand for ethically sourced goods and responsible corporate behavior, the surge in digitalization, and the growth of green bonds.

In the coming years, we can expect rapid expansion in the size of the sustainable supply-chain financial technology (FinTech) market. The anticipated growth will surge to a whopping $16.92 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This substantial increase in growth through the forecasted period can be linked to the increasing demand for comprehensive supply-chain transparency, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, intensifying requirements for on-the-spot compliance, risk, and sustainability reporting. Further propelling this growth are escalating government initiatives and international regulatory mandates concerning sustainability metrics. Key trends set to shape the market during this forecast period include the merging of cloud-based solutions, advancements in sustainable finance models, the creation of risk and compliance tools within fintech platforms, the incorporation of IoT hardware with software for immediate environmental data, and inventive deployment models.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Market?

The increasing interest in cloud-based solutions is set to spur the progression of the sustainable supply-chain financial technology (FinTech) market. Services or software delivered via the internet from distant servers, otherwise known as cloud-based solutions, give users the flexibility to access and manage them without the necessity for local hardware. Their popularity is on an upward trajectory due to their scalability, allowing businesses to swiftly adapt resources to cater to fluctuating needs while lowering expenses and boosting efficiency. Furthermore, cloud technologies enable real-time data exchange, smooth integration, and enhanced transparency across worldwide supply chains – all crucial factors that facilitate more effective and ethical financing of sustainable operations. For instance, AAG IT, a UK-based IT services firm, estimated in January 2025 that approximately 63% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) workloads and 62% of SMB data would be hosted on public clouds by 2023, a noticeable increase from 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is accelerating the development of the sustainable supply-chain financial technology (FinTech) market.

Which Players Dominate The Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• London Stock Exchange Group

• Infor Inc.

• Morningstar Company

• GEP Worldwide

• Coupa Software Incorporated

• Basware Oyj

• EcoVadis Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Market In The Future?

Prominent firms in the sustainable FinTech supply-chain finance arena are concentrating on constructing digital tools which incorporate environmental and societal considerations into the financing of supply chains. These tools offer early invoice payments to suppliers via digital platforms, provided they comply with set sustainability regulations. For example, in March 2023, Eni, a company specialising in integrated energy based in Italy, initiated a finance programme that emphasises sustainability within the supply chain. This was in partnership with Crédit Agricole, a financial firm from France, and UniCredit, an Italian banking establishment. FinDynamic’s FinTech platform powers the initiative, giving suppliers a digital platform to request early invoice payments, as long as there is a pledge to sustainable development. Suppliers can gain access to this programme through Open-es, a platform that promotes sustainable supply chain development by acting as a link between industries, financial bodies, and trade associations.

Global Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The sustainable supply-chain financial technology (fintech)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Procurement, Inventory Management, Logistics, Payment And Settlement, Risk And Compliance Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Supply Chain Management Software, Payment Processing Software, Risk Management Software, Blockchain Platforms, Data Analytics Software, API Integration Tools

2) By Hardware: IoT Devices, RFID Tags, Barcode Scanners, Payment Terminals, Secure Data Storage Devices, Smart Sensors

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services, Managed Services, Compliance And Audit Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Sustainable Supply-Chain Financial Technology (FinTech) Market?

In 2024, North America leads as the largest market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive coverage across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

