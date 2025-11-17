Submit Release
World’s First Finance Book for Non-Finance Professionals Launches With Author-Created, Trademarked Learning Plush

3D book cover of “Once Upon a Balance Sheet” by James C Foo Leong, The Financial Storyteller, yellow cover with bold black title text.

Once Upon a Balance Sheet by James C Foo Leong — a story-driven finance book that helps leaders and professionals turn financial clarity into leadership advantage.

Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush featured in the launch of “Once Upon a Balance Sheet.”

Visual pages from “Once Upon a Balance Sheet” showing Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush integrated into the book’s explanations and challenges.

Count Jargon® appears throughout Once Upon a Balance Sheet as a guide, explainer, and challenger within the book’s learning structure.

A finance book for non-finance professionals launches in Singapore with Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush to help learning.

I created Count Jargon® to guide readers through the ideas that matter. When the concepts feel approachable, confidence grows and decisions become clearer.”
— James C Foo Leong, Financial Storyverse® Creator
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore educator and Financial Storyverse® creator James C Foo Leong has introduced a world-first concept in finance learning with the launch of Once Upon a Balance Sheet and the debut of Count Jargon®, an author-created, trademarked plush educational character.

The book was released earlier this month on 7 November 2025, and has already gained strong traction on Amazon — reaching the #1 Amazon Hot New Release and #2 Amazon Best Seller in both of its listed categories.

Count Jargon® is designed into the book’s learning structure, guiding readers through core financial ideas.

Tonight, 17 November 2025, he is unveiled for the first time as a physical plush companion, extending the Financial Storyverse® beyond the page and making financial literacy more accessible for non-finance professionals.

This combination —
• a financial literacy book for non-finance professionals
• written by the author
• featuring an author-created, trademarked learning character
• launched with its own companion plush at the book celebration event
— has no documented precedent, making this a verifiable world-first based on available searchable records.

MR LEONG JAMES
Visions.One Consulting Pte Ltd
+ +6596733693
