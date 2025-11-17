World’s First Finance Book for Non-Finance Professionals Launches With Author-Created, Trademarked Learning Plush

Once Upon a Balance Sheet by James C Foo Leong — a story-driven finance book that helps leaders and professionals turn financial clarity into leadership advantage. Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush introduced with the launch of Once Upon a Balance Sheet. Count Jargon® appears throughout Once Upon a Balance Sheet as a guide, explainer, and challenger within the book’s learning structure.

I created Count Jargon® to guide readers through the ideas that matter. When the concepts feel approachable, confidence grows and decisions become clearer.” — James C Foo Leong, Financial Storyverse® Creator

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore educator and Financial Storyverse® creator James C Foo Leong has introduced a world-first concept in finance learning with the launch of Once Upon a Balance Sheet and the debut of Count Jargon® , an author-created, trademarked plush educational character.The book was released earlier this month on 7 November 2025, and has already gained strong traction on Amazon — reaching the #1 Amazon Hot New Release and #2 Amazon Best Seller in both of its listed categories.Count Jargonis designed into the book’s learning structure, guiding readers through core financial ideas.Tonight, 17 November 2025, he is unveiled for the first time as a physical plush companion, extending the Financial Storyversebeyond the page and making financial literacy more accessible for non-finance professionals.This combination —• a financial literacy book for non-finance professionals• written by the author• featuring an author-created, trademarked learning character• launched with its own companion plush at the book celebration event— has no documented precedent, making this a verifiable world-first based on available searchable records.

