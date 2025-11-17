World’s First Finance Book for Non-Finance Professionals Launches With Author-Created, Trademarked Learning Plush
Once Upon a Balance Sheet by James C Foo Leong — a story-driven finance book that helps leaders and professionals turn financial clarity into leadership advantage.
Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush introduced with the launch of Once Upon a Balance Sheet.
A finance book for non-finance professionals launches in Singapore with Count Jargon®, the author-created and trademarked learning plush to help learning.
The book was released earlier this month on 7 November 2025, and has already gained strong traction on Amazon — reaching the #1 Amazon Hot New Release and #2 Amazon Best Seller in both of its listed categories.
Count Jargon® is designed into the book’s learning structure, guiding readers through core financial ideas.
Tonight, 17 November 2025, he is unveiled for the first time as a physical plush companion, extending the Financial Storyverse® beyond the page and making financial literacy more accessible for non-finance professionals.
This combination —
• a financial literacy book for non-finance professionals
• written by the author
• featuring an author-created, trademarked learning character
• launched with its own companion plush at the book celebration event
— has no documented precedent, making this a verifiable world-first based on available searchable records.
