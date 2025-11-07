Once Upon a Balance Sheet Launches Globally — Turning Financial Clarity into Leadership Advantage

Once Upon a Balance Sheet by James C Foo Leong — a story-driven finance book that helps leaders and professionals turn financial clarity into leadership advantage.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly released book by Adjunct Associate Professor and Chartered Accountant James C Foo Leong introduces a story-driven way for leaders to understand finance with clarity and confidence.Designed for leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals without a finance background, the book reframes financial statements — the balance sheet, profit and loss, and cash flow — into a single, cohesive narrative that leaders can easily follow and apply.At its heart, Once Upon a Balance Sheet shows how finance meets storytelling. Rooted in the Financial Storytelling method and set inside the Financial Storyverse— a world created by James to make finance accessible, visual, and relatable — the book introduces a cast of expert guides: Count Jargon, Miss Numbers™, Master C FOO, Huat, and the STEPH ModelEach character plays a unique role in turning complex financial concepts into stories leaders can relate to and act on. Because, as James puts it, “every number tells a story of ambition, choice, and consequence.” It’s a reminder that finance doesn’t have to be complex to be clear, and that the numbers are always telling a story — the real question is, are you listening?“Clarity turns numbers into confidence. Once you can read the story behind the balance sheet, you stop guessing and start leading,” said James C Foo Leong, Adjunct Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore, Chartered Accountant, and founder of Financial Storytelling.To see James deliver this message at the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, watch the official Once Upon a Balance Sheet – Global Launch Virtual Keynote here: https://tinyurl.com/OUABSLaunch Drawing on over two decades of experience teaching and training leaders across industries, James has built a system that empowers people to drive financial impact and build commercial acumen across their organizations. His approach transforms financial understanding from a technical exercise into a leadership capability — one that fuels confident decisions and sustainable business results.Endorsed by board chairs, independent directors, CEOs, professors, entrepreneurs, and global business minds across finance, law, education, and the public sector, Once Upon a Balance Sheet is already being recognized as a breakthrough resource for leaders who have always felt a little unsure around numbers — and are finally ready to see that financial literacy can make sense.In an age shaped by AI, complexity, and constant change, Once Upon a Balance Sheet reminds leaders that financial literacy is not just about the numbers. It’s about seeing the story they tell — and turning that story into a leadership advantage.To celebrate its global release, the eBook edition is available at a special introductory price for launch week.AvailabilityKindle (Amazon US): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FYNDGZSK Once Upon a Balance Sheet – Global Launch Virtual Keynote: https://tinyurl.com/OUABSLaunch More Information: https://www.financialstorytelling.com About the AuthorJames C Foo Leong is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore and a Chartered Accountant of Singapore and Australia. He has served as Regional Finance Head in a Fortune 500 company and has trained leaders across Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.As the creator of the Financial Storyverseand founder of Financial Storytelling, James has pioneered a story-first approach that helps organizations transform financial confusion into clarity, confidence, and results.He is also the developer of trademarked systems such as the STEPH Modeland Accounting in a Box, used by learners internationally.In recognition of his contribution to learning and development, James was named one of Singapore’s 60 Most Celebrated Trainers and Speakers (SG60) — an honor that reflects his impact as both an educator and innovator in the field of financial learning.Media ContactJames C Foo LeongEmail: jamesleong@financialstorytelling.comWebsite: https://www.financialstorytelling.com

