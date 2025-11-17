Amanda Murphy to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Murphy, financial advisor at Murphy Family Wealth Solutions of Raymond James, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on building financial independence, cultivating resilience, and empowering others to take control of their financial futures.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Murphy will explore how combining compassion, discipline, and strategic financial planning can help individuals achieve freedom and security. She breaks down how aligning money with values can create both personal confidence and lasting impact. Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies to take control of their finances and live life on their terms.“True freedom comes from aligning finances with your values, not just chasing numbers,” said Murphy.Amanda Murphy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/amanda-murphy

