Christianny Paiva Lima on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christianny Paiva Lima, martial arts pioneer and founder of Lima Taekwondo & Martial Arts Academy, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on resilience, empowerment, and leadership through martial arts.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential stories that can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Lima will explore breaking barriers in male-dominated fields and creating safe, empowering spaces for women and youth. She breaks down how perseverance, mentorship, and innovative self-defense programs can transform communities and inspire personal growth. Viewers will walk away with practical tools for courage, discipline, and vision in their own lives."My mission is to empower others through martial arts while building a foundation that supports survivors and fosters leadership," said Lima.Christianny Paiva Lima’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/christianny-paiva-lima

