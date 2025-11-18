Antaris™ Selected for 2025 Hyperspace Challenge Focused on Digital Twins and Scalable Space Operations

Antaris Logo

The program focuses on advancing how space missions are modeled, tested, and scaled through digital twins, AI-enabled data integration, and mission software.

As the Space Force builds its operational test and training infrastructure, our focus is on giving operators and developers the speed, realism, and flexibility they need to out-innovate adversaries. ” — John Trionfo, President of Defense Solutions, Antaris

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris , the leading AI-powered platform for the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of satellite constellations and space missions, today announced its selection for the 2025 Hyperspace Challenge. The program, which was founded by the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), supports collaboration between commercial space companies and government mission experts to accelerate next-generation operational capabilities.The 2025 cohort advances U.S. Space Force priorities under the Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) program, specifically by representing and integrating space assets within a unified digital battlespace. Antaris’ Full Mission Virtualization ™ platform delivers that capability as an AI Training Range for space, an extensible environment where operators, developers, and mission planners across the defense ecosystem can build on shared digital infrastructure to accelerate innovation and mission readiness.“Digital mission rehearsal isn’t just a technology goal; it’s a readiness imperative,” said John Trionfo, President of Defense Solutions at Antaris. “As the Space Force builds its operational test and training infrastructure, our focus is on giving operators and developers the speed, realism, and flexibility they need to out-innovate any adversary. We’re proud to help lay the digital foundation that will let future mission designers and warfighters experiment, iterate, train and fight as one connected force.”Antaris’ open APIs and open-source SDKs directly embody a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), accelerating third-party hardware/software integration, AI algorithm deployment, and seamless interoperability with enterprise simulation frameworks such as AFSIM (Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration, and Modeling).The 2025 cohort runs through the fall and concludes with a final technical showcase.About AntarisThe Antaris Space Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of space missions, bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing and AI to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris for its advanced virtualization and AI/ML-driven capabilities, including AI-assisted design, predictive simulation, AI model training prior to launch, adaptive constellation management, and autonomous vehicle operations. The result is greater mission flexibility, faster time to orbit, and lower lifetime operating costs, all supported by trusted and flexible manufacturing and supply chain options. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, HCVC, Capital Defense Technologies, Acequia, E2MC, Possible Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Xora, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for Space

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.