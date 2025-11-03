Antaris Announces Partnership with Saudi Excellence to Advance Space Capabilities in the Kingdom

Antaris Logo

The partnership builds on global success and supports the Kingdom’s growing sovereign space ambitions.

Our collaboration with Antaris represents a significant step in advancing the Kingdom’s sovereign space capabilities.” — Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Mullahi, Chairman

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris, the leading AI-driven software platform for the design, simulation, and operation of satellite constellations and space missions, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Saudi Excellence, a Riyadh-based technology company and subsidiary of Al-Ramez International Group.The partnership will drive business activity and investment in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Saudi Excellence’s relationships and space sector expertise, as well as Antaris’ AI-driven platform for the design, simulation, and operation of satellite constellations.Together, the two companies are committed to supporting and growing the Kingdom’s sovereign satellite and mission capabilities. Strengthening the local space ecosystem and industrial base are core to Antaris’ work with sovereign nations.The collaboration builds on Antaris’ open, software-driven approach, which allows in-country manufacturers to integrate their own components into the Antaris Cloud Platform through open APIs and interfaces. This model has already helped Antaris achieve a significant market share position in commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite sector in Asian countries and is now being extended to other key geographies worldwide.“Antaris is making a major investment in establishing business operations in Saudi Arabia,” said Tom Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of Antaris. “We see tremendous opportunity in the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding space sector and broader industrial economy. Saudi Excellence has been a critical partner in advising, assisting, and opening doors to new business opportunities and collaborations in the Kingdom.”According to the Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST), the value of the Saudi space economy reached approximately $9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to approximately $32 billion by 2035. This growth is a core pillar of Vision 2030. In addition to spurring direct economic activity in the Kingdom, the space economy is expected to generate exports. Saudi Excellence and Antaris are already working to facilitate individual satellite constellation projects as large as $1 billion.“Saudi Arabia is already a regional leader in the space industry and will continue to invest to maintain leadership. Satellite and space technologies are important economically, but also strategically for the creation of sovereign Earth Observation and Communications capability for the Kingdom,” Barton added.Antaris is a Lockheed Martin Ventures portfolio company and benefits from Lockheed Martin’s strong reputation and presence in the Kingdom.Saudi Excellence and Antaris anticipate continued strengthening of Saudi–U.S. cooperation in the space industry. Building on the longstanding partnership between the two nations in technology and defense, both organizations expect further progress to emerge from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s planned visit with U.S. President Donald Trump in mid-November.Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Mullahi, Chairman of the Saudi Excellence Holding Company, said: “Our collaboration with Antaris represents a significant step in advancing the Kingdom’s sovereign space capabilities. This collaboration will help support and cultivate a competitive domestic manufacturing supply chain, expand opportunities for Saudi enterprises, and accelerate the Kingdom’s progress toward its Vision 2030 goals in technology and innovation."In addition, the agreement builds on Saudi Excellence’s role highlighted in a White House announcement earlier this year, further underscoring the company’s position as a trusted partner in advancing sovereign satellite capabilities for the Kingdom.About AntarisThe Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions—bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing and AI to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris for its virtualization and AI/ML-driven capabilities, which enable autonomous design, predictive simulation, and adaptive constellation management. The result: greater mission flexibility, faster time-to-orbit, and lower lifetime operating costs with trusted and flexible manufacturing and supply chain options. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, Possible Ventures, and Xora, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.