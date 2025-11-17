Nevada Entertainment Revolution Explodes as AI Wonder Studios Celebrates Historic AB5 Victory Hollywood 2.0 is Happening

AI Wonder Studios Supports AB5 in Nevada - Film Tax Credit AI Wonder Studios Unveils AI Wonder Engine - Our Proprietary Technology AI Wonder Studios - Hollywood 2.0 - Jackpot for Filmmakers: Lights, Camera, Tax Credits

Historic 9-5 committee vote clears AI production company for Nevada expansion. Final Senate vote could establish Nevada as a global entertainment powerhouse.

Passing AB5 establishes the entertainment ecosystem and foundation necessary for companies like AI Wonder Studios to invest in Nevada, making it Hollywood 2.0.” — Andy Broadaway, Founder & CEO of AI Wonder Studios.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Wonder Studios , Nevada's leading AI-driven entertainment production company, today announced immediate readiness to activate major Nevada investments following Assembly Bill 5's explosive 9-5 victory in the Jobs & Economy Committee. The landmark Nevada film tax credit legislation now advances to a final Senate vote that could instantly transform Nevada into America's next major entertainment hub.The committee approval comes after AB5's dramatic 21-21 survival vote in the Assembly, demonstrating the high stakes and unstoppable momentum behind Nevada's most ambitious entertainment industry legislation in decades."This committee victory proves Nevada lawmakers recognize the massive economic opportunity in front of them," said Andy Broadaway, Founder & CEO of AI Wonder Studios. "This vote sends a clear message: AB5 isn't just good policy—it's transformational for Nevada's economic future."AB5: Nevada's Entertainment Industry Game-ChangerAssembly Bill 5 (formerly AB238) represents Nevada's most comprehensive entertainment industry development strategy, designed to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding $177 billion global entertainment sector.Key AB5 Economic Impact Provisions:- Competitive Film Tax Credits — Matching incentives offered by California, Georgia, and New Mexico- World-Class Production Facilities — Authorization for Hollywood-caliber soundstages and studios- Entertainment Workforce Training — Programs creating thousands of high-paying creative jobs- Long-Term Economic Diversification — Building sustainable entertainment industry clustersAI Wonder Studios Eyes Major Nevada Production FacilityAI Wonder Studios confirmed that their ambitious Nevada expansion plans are ready for immediate deployment upon AB5's final passage, representing one of the largest entertainment technology commitments in Nevada history. The company is actively exploring opportunities to establish a cutting-edge AI production facility, with particular interest in potential collaboration with Nevada's planned Downtown Summerland entertainment campus development.Confirmed Nevada Investment Package:- State-of-the-Art Production Facility: Revolutionary AI-powered campus featuring cutting-edge virtual production technology- 25 High-Paying Tech Jobs: Positions in AI development, animation, virtual production, and digital content creation with above-average wagesAI Wonder Studios Plans 3 Major Productions Launching 2026:- Delightful Droid — International award-winning animated short film- Guardians of the Garden — Environmental education animated series with global distribution potential- The Invisible Reflection — Groundbreaking 13-episode animated horror series"AB5 transforms Nevada from a filming location into an entertainment destination," said Andy Broadaway. "We're excited about the possibility of being part of Nevada's growing entertainment infrastructure, including potential collaboration with projects like the Summerland campus. Our expansion depends on this legislation, and we're ready to move immediately upon passage."Nevada Film Industry Poised for Explosive GrowthIndustry analysts project that successful AB5 passage could attract massive annual entertainment industry investment to Nevada within three years, positioning the state to compete directly with established production centers.Nevada's Competitive Advantages Activated by AB5:- No State Income Tax — Keeping more money in creators' and workers' pockets- Lower Operational Costs — Up to 40% savings compared to California production costs- Strategic Location — Proximity to Los Angeles with superior cost structure- Advanced Infrastructure — High-speed connectivity perfect for AI-powered production workflows- Business-Friendly Environment — Pro-growth policies supporting entertainment industry expansionGovernor Lombardo's Leadership Driving Historic OpportunityAI Wonder Studios praised Republican Governor Joe Lombardo's strategic vision in calling the special legislative session and championing AB5 through the complex legislative process."Governor Lombardo's leadership is the reason AB5 is still alive and gaining unstoppable momentum," Broadaway noted. "He understands that economic diversification requires bold action, and AB5 represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking policy Nevada needs to dominate in the 21st-century economy."Revolutionary AI Wonder Engine ™ Technology Coming to NevadaUpon AB5's passage, Nevada will house AI Wonder Studios' proprietary AI Wonder Engine™, positioning the state at the forefront of entertainment technology innovation.AI Wonder Engine™ Capabilities:- AI-Driven Cinematography — Fast Intelligent Content AI systems- Virtual Production & Real-Time 3D Environments — Entire worlds created digitally- Procedural World-Building — Vast, detailed universes generated efficiently- Automated Post-Production Workflows — Dramatically reduced production timelines- Digital Asset & IP Management — Comprehensive content creation systems"AB5 isn't just attracting entertainment companies—it attracts the world's most innovative studios to Nevada," emphasized Andy Broadaway. "Our Nevada facility can help make the state the global center of AI-powered entertainment production."Critical Senate Vote Requires Immediate Citizen ActionWith AB5 advancing to a final Senate vote, AI Wonder Studios urged all Nevada residents to contact their state senators immediately to demonstrate public support for the legislation."The committee made their position clear with that explosive 9-5 vote, but the final Senate decision depends on hearing from constituents," said Andy Broadaway. "This is Nevada's moment. Thousands of jobs and the entire entertainment revolution hang in the balance."Given AB5's previous close votes, including the dramatic 21-21 Assembly tie, citizen engagement could prove decisive in securing final passage.Nevada Entertainment Revolution Is Within Reach " Las Vegas is closer than ever to becoming a true entertainment powerhouse," concluded Andy Broadaway. "AB5 is the key that unlocks Nevada's entertainment future. The 9-5 committee vote proves there is unstoppable legislative momentum. Now we need the Senate to finish the job and make Nevada Hollywood 2.0."AI Wonder Studios projects that successful AB5 passage will trigger additional entertainment industry investment announcements, as other companies recognize Nevada's competitive advantages and follow the lead of early adopters establishing major facilities in the state.Immediate Call to ActionContact Your Nevada State Senator TODAY to Support AB5 and ask them to Support AB5 - Nevada's Entertainment Future Depends on ItAbout AI Wonder StudiosAI Wonder Studios is a global, award-winning AI-powered production company redefining how entertainment is created. With headquarters in Las Vegas and plans for expanded Nevada operations, the studio blends traditional filmmaking with advanced AI, virtual production, and immersive media technologies.Through its proprietary AI Wonder Engine™, AI Wonder Studios delivers world-class animated features, series, and branded content faster and more efficiently than traditional studios while expanding its long-term vision to make Nevada a world-leading entertainment hub.

