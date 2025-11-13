AI Wonder Studios Applauds Nevada's Film Tax Credit Proposal Nevada's Time to Become ‘Hollywood 2.0’

AI Wonder Studios Supports Nevada's Film Tax Credit Proposal Jackpot for filmmakers: Lights, Camera, Tax Credits. Global Acclaimed Award-Winning Ai Animation Studios - Ai Wonder Studios

Leading AI Entertainment Company Declares Nevada Tax Credit "Essential for America's Entertainment Future" Commits to Major Investment if Legislation Passes.

Entertainment is changing fast, and Nevada has the edge to lead if we act. I urge lawmakers to recognize this historic moment & make Nevada industry’s next major success. Lights. Camera. Tax credits.” — Andy Broadaway

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nevada prepares for a pivotal special legislative session on November 13th, AI Wonder Studios today issued a resounding endorsement of the film tax credit proposal championed by Republican Governor Joe Lombardo, calling the legislation "absolutely critical" for positioning Nevada as America's next great entertainment hub and declaring their readiness to invest significantly in the state upon its passage.AI Wonder Studios is a groundbreaking AI-powered content company that joins a growing chorus of industry voices supporting the tax credit initiative, arguing that Nevada has a unique, time-sensitive opportunity to capture a massive share of the rapidly evolving entertainment industry — but only if lawmakers act decisively."This legislation isn't just good policy — it's transformational policy," declared Andy Broadaway, Founder & CEO of AI Wonder Studios. "Nevada has every natural advantage needed to become the entertainment industry's next great center, but advantages mean nothing without the right incentive structure. This tax credit proposal changes everything."Why This Legislation is a Game-Changer for Nevada:According to AI Wonder Studios and industry analysts, Nevada's film tax credit proposal addresses critical competitive gaps that have prevented the state from capturing its fair share of the $177 billion global entertainment industry:Leveling the Playing Field:The proposed tax credit structure finally allows Nevada to compete head-to-head with established production centers like California, Georgia, and New Mexico, while leveraging Nevada's superior cost advantages and business-friendly environment.Perfect Timing for Industry Transformation:As the entertainment industry undergoes its biggest technological shift in decades — with AI, virtual production, and digital workflows revolutionizing how content is created — Nevada can position itself at the forefront rather than playing catch-up.Economic Diversification Imperative:The legislation supports Governor Lombardo's vision of economic diversification, creating high-paying jobs in a growth industry that's recession-resistant and export-oriented.Multiplier Effect Potential:Film tax credits historically generate $3-4 in economic activity for every $1 in incentives, while attracting complementary industries and establishing long-term economic clusters.Nevada's Unmatched Competitive Advantages:AI Wonder Studios emphasizes that Nevada possesses unique structural advantages that make the tax credit investment a particularly smart policy:Business-Friendly Environment:- No state income tax keeps talent and investment in Nevada- Lower corporate costs and regulatory burden- Pro-business political climate that supports growthCost Competitiveness:- Dramatically lower operational costs than California (up to 40% savings)- Abundant, affordable real estate for studio development- Lower cost of living attracts top talent from expensive marketsStrategic Location:- Proximity to Los Angeles for industry connections- Excellent transportation infrastructure- Established tourism and hospitality ecosystemTechnology Infrastructure:- Robust digital infrastructure perfect for AI-powered production- The growing tech sector provides a complementary workforce- Forward-thinking approach to emerging technologies"Nevada isn't trying to become the next Georgia or New Mexico," Broadaway emphasized. "Nevada has the opportunity to become something entirely new — the world's first AI-powered entertainment capital. But that window won't stay open forever."Industry Support and Economic Impact:The legislation has garnered support from entertainment industry leaders who recognize Nevada's potential to capture significant market share in the rapidly growing content creation sector. With streaming platforms driving unprecedented demand for content, states with competitive incentive structures are seeing explosive growth in production activity."Governor Lombardo deserves tremendous credit for recognizing this opportunity," said Broadaway. "While other states rest on their laurels, Nevada is positioning itself for the future. This isn't just about attracting a few productions — this is about building an entire ecosystem."Industry economic impact studies consistently show that robust film incentive programs generate substantial returns on investment through:Direct spending by productions on local goods and services:- Job creation across multiple skill levels and industries- Long-term business establishment and infrastructure development- Tourism and location marketing benefits- Attraction of complementary businesses and talentThe AI Wonder Studios Commitment:Upon passage of the tax credit legislation, AI Wonder Studios is prepared to make Nevada a cornerstone of its expansion strategy:- Permanent Facility: State-of-the-art AI production complex in Summerland- Job Creation: 25 high-tech entertainment positions with competitive wages- Production Pipeline: Three major productions scheduled for early 2026- Technology Leadership: Showcasing Nevada as a center for entertainment innovation"We're not just talking about supporting this legislation — we're ready to prove its value," Broadaway stated. "Our commitment demonstrates the kind of immediate, substantial investment this tax credit can attract. But we're just one company. Imagine what Nevada could accomplish with the right policy framework in place."November 13th: A Defining MomentThe special legislative session represents a critical juncture for Nevada's economic future. With entertainment industry investment flowing to states with competitive incentive structures, Nevada faces a clear choice: act decisively to capture this opportunity, or risk losing it to competitors."This is Nevada's moment," concluded Broadaway. "The entertainment industry is transforming, new technologies are creating new possibilities, and Nevada has every advantage needed to lead. But advantages without action are just missed opportunities. We urge Nevada lawmakers to recognize the historic significance of this momentAbout AI Wonder StudiosWhere Imagination Meets Intelligence™AI Wonder Studios is an award-winning creative technology and entertainment company redefining how stories are imagined, produced, and shared. With over a dozen global awards for innovation in storytelling and production, the company merges artificial intelligence, human creativity, and Web3 technology to create fast content and the next generation of cinematic experiences.At the heart of their innovation is their Ai Wonder Engine ™ — a proprietary AI-driven creative framework that transforms ideas into immersive worlds while ensuring creators maintain full IP ownership through secure, blockchain-based management.From done-for-you production services to original IP development, AI Wonder Studios empowers filmmakers, studios, and brands to bring bold visions to life with precision, speed, and intelligence. The company represents the cutting edge of entertainment technology and serves as an example of the innovative businesses Nevada's film tax credit could attract.Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, AI Wonder Studios is redefining what's possible in Hollywood.

