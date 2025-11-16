Governor Abbott, Border Czar Homan, Governors Serve Thanksgiving Meals And Thank Operation Lone Star Service Members

TEXAS, November 16 - November 16, 2025 | Eagle Pass, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Paul Perez, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today served meals and thanked Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers (DPS) stationed on the border over Thanksgiving.

"Thank you all for your service," said Governor Abbott. "You saved the United States of America at a time when we were being overrun by millions of people coming across the border illegally. You were the vanguard to make sure that in Texas, we put up a fight to defend our country and defend our state. We thank you, and God bless you all for what you are doing for our country."

"We have the most secure border in the history of the nation today," said Czar Homan. "You all were helping save America by keeping criminals from crossing into our country. Hats off to you. God bless you and thank you."

"This is the most secure border that we have ever seen in our entire history," said NBPC President Perez. "Governor Abbott helped save this country, and the Governors who sent their best out here did the same. You guys are at the forefront to save America. Thank you for everything that you have done."

"Thank you to the men and women of the Texas National Guard and DPS," said Governor Kehoe. “Every one of our Missourians who came down here to serve had nothing but great things to say about the professionalism here in Texas. Every state is a border state. What you are doing here makes a difference."

"On behalf of all Nebraskans, we are extraordinarily grateful," said Governor Pillen. "You risk your personal safety and health for all Nebraskans and everybody in the United States of America. We want you to know we are working hard to do our part. A gigantic thank you for your service and for you answering the call."

"The reason I am here today is to simply say thank you," said Governor Lee. "You should know there are people around this country who pray for your protection. There are hundreds of millions of Americans who owe a debt of gratitude to you."

"The sentiment of thank you seems almost insufficient," said Governor Youngkin. "Texas stood up. I am proud that the Virginia National Guard was able to deploy right here in Eagle Pass and help. I want to thank you for answering the call because the work that is being done today is the most critical work in this country. Thanks for the work that you are doing here."

The Governor was also joined at the event by DPS Colonel Freeman Martin and Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer.

Texas is partnering with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry. Thanks to Operation Lone Star ​and President Donald Trump’s strong, decisive leadership, illegal crossings across the border have decreased by 92% since peaking under the Biden Administration. Texas will continue to work with the federal government to make America secure again.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.