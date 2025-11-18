Governor Abbott Reappoints Griffin To Texas Space Commission Board Of Directors
TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Gwen Griffin to the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031.
Gwen Griffin of Kemah is the chief executive officer of the Griffin Communications Group, a 30-year national strategic communications and marketing firm serving the aerospace and technology industries. She is a member of the Space Center Houston Board of Directors, a trustee of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, and a member of the College of Sciences Dean’s Advisory Board at the University of Central Florida (UCF). Griffin received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from UCF.
