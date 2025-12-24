The National Space Society Applauds New Executive Order Advancing American Space Leadership

Credit: Adobe Stock

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) supports the White House’s recent Ensuring American Space Superiority executive order, a sweeping national policy directive that reaffirms the United States’ commitment to leadership in space exploration, scientific discovery, commercial development, and space sustainability. The order outlines U.S. space policy, and aims to expand human presence beyond Earth, strengthen national and economic security, and accelerate the growth of the vibrant commercial space economy.“This executive order recognizes that space is a critical domain for science, economic development, and national competitiveness,” said Grant Henriksen, Chair of the NSS Policy Committee. “The order provides a bold, actionable roadmap for the U.S. to lead the next era of space development.”The executive order describes a vision for exploration and human presence beyond Earth, including returning Americans to the Moon by 2028 through the Artemis Program, establishing initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, and preparing for future missions to Mars. It emphasizes sustainable exploration architectures, commercial launch services, and the development of infrastructure that will enable long duration human activity in cislunar space. The NSS applauds these commitments, which align with the society’s long standing vision of expanding humanity’s presence beyond Earth and fostering a thriving spacefaring civilization.A major pillar of the executive order is the expansion of the U.S. commercial space economy. The policy aims to attract significant new investments in space, increase launch and reentry cadence, modernize facilities, and promote spectrum leadership across space applications. It also calls for a commercial pathway to replace the International Space Station by 2030. These actions will help unleash American innovation. A strong commercial space sector is the backbone of long term space development, and this order recognizes the power of public private partnership to drive progress.The NSS also strongly supports the executive order’s directive to accelerate the deployment of space nuclear power systems on the Moon and in Earth orbit. Reliable, high output power is one of the most critical requirements for sustained human activity on the Moon, where two week long nights and extreme temperature swings make solar only architectures insufficient for long duration operations. If the U.S. intends to build permanent lunar habitats, enable in situ resource utilization, and support continuous scientific and commercial activity, robust nuclear power systems must be part of the core infrastructure. This executive order recognizes that reality and takes an essential step toward making long term lunar presence viable.The order directs federal agencies to improve space traffic management, orbital debris mitigation, and cislunar navigation and timing services, while establishing U.S. leadership in standards and infrastructure for sustainable space operations. The NSS welcomes these initiatives, which are essential for ensuring that space remains accessible, safe, and productive for generations to come.The NSS urges policymakers, industry leaders, and the public to embrace the opportunities outlined in this executive order. Sustained investment, bipartisan support, and international collaboration will be critical to achieving the ambitious goals it sets forth. “This is a pivotal moment,” said Grant Henriksen. “If the nation commits to this vision, the United States can lead humanity into a new era of exploration, economic growth, and scientific achievement.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

