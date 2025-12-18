The National Space Society Congratulates Jared Isaacman on His Confirmation as NASA Administrator

Isaacman testifying before the Senate in April 2025. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

“He’s the right person at the right time,” NSS CEO Says

Jared Isaacman will make a great NASA Administrator ... He’s the right person at the right time and embraces an agenda that aligns broadly with the NSS’s goals.” — Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of the Board of Governors

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society extends its congratulations to Jared Isaacman for the Senate vote that confirmed him as the new NASA Administrator. He will replace acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, who has filled the role since replacing Janet Petro in July 2024.Dale Skran, NSS COO said, "The NSS welcomes the confirmation of Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator. As the first private astronaut to lead NASA, Isaacman brings a wealth of business and space experience to NASA. We look forward to working with him as NASA Administrator to advance the human future in space."Isaacman’s credentials in spaceflight are unique. Rather than a traditional aerospace background, he is a self-made billionaire by founding the payment processing firm Shift4, and then built the world’s largest private fleet of airplanes for training military pilots. He then conceived and executed a private spaceflight mission, Inspiration4, which benefited St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and flew with SpaceX. He followed this with his Polaris Dawn flight, which reached the highest Earth orbit ever, and featured the first private spacewalk by Isaacman.“Jared Isaacman will make a great NASA Administrator,” said Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO. “He’s the right person at the right time and embraces an agenda that aligns broadly with the NSS’s goals.”The Senate voted 67-30 to confirm the entrepreneur. This vote closes this loop, confirming Isaacman as the new NASA Administrator.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

