Asian Adventure Racing Championship 2025 Returns to the Philippines with La Routa

La Routa Adventure Race on Biliran Island will be an epic test of grit, endurance, and strategy over 4 days of non-stop adventure racing.

NAVAL, BILIRAN, PHILIPPINES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adventure Racing World Series Asian Championship returns to the Philippines for 2025, where the La Routa race will be take place in Biliran, an island province in Visayas.Biliran is exceptionally well-suited for adventure racing, with its diverse landscape of mountains, rugged trails, coastlines, and pristine beaches. These natural features provide a dynamic and challenging course for the participants, while the island setting ensures enhanced security, and breathtaking scenery.The Department of Tourism is the government body supporting and promoting national tourism-related initiatives and has extended all of their support to host La Routa 2025. They are receiving teams at the airport to welcome them and managing transfers to the Race HQ. The entire department is busy supporting the race and showcasing the local traditions of the Philippines.The LA ROUTA Adventure Race is an iconic flagship event in Eastern Visayas and holds the distinction of being the most technically demanding and longest running adventure race in the Philippines. First launched in 2000, the race was held annually until 2010, before making a comeback in 2019 and officially became part of the ARWS global circuit in 2023. Since then, it has reclaimed its status as a significant fixture in the adventure racing calendar and attracted international teams. The Race Director Mr. Jason B. Garrido from BUKID Outdoor is the mastermind behind many successful races, and a key figure for adventure racing in the Philippines.The course is designed as a four-day, non-stop expedition adventure race spanning approximately 300 kilometers. Designed as a point-to-point course, navigation will be critical on this island adventure. The race will test teams through a wide range of disciplines, including trekking, mountain biking, ocean swimming, paddling, and ropes.To add a unique cultural twist, a selection of traditional Filipino activities is integrated into the course for novelty and excitement and this includes paddling traditional dugout canoes with outriggers called ‘banca’. Teams will traverse a variety of terrain, from paved roads and narrow single-track trails and pass through small villages and dense tropical jungle.On the start line of the ARWS Asia Championship there will be teams from Malaysia, India, Japan, Philippines and an international team with racers from Czechia, Switzerland, USA and Canada. There are high stakes at this race as apart from becoming La Routa and ARWS Asia Champions 2025, the winner will also earn a coveted place in the ARWS World Championship, set to take place in Corsica in October 2026.The race will be intensely contested. Team Shershah from India is the current #1 in the ARWS Asia rankings and just behind them in the rankings is the KBS Adventure Race Team from Malaysia. There are 4 experienced Malaysian teams racing, 4 Philippine teams who will have the advantage of racing on terrain they know, and 2 experienced Japanese squads.Perhaps the best known team in the race is Team East Wind from Japan, which has a huge following and experience at major expedition races all around the world over the past two decades. They most recently competed in the ARWS World Championship in Canada in September finishing in 26th place. The Japanese teams will be followed by crews from The Great Race TV show which will air nationally in Japan.The international team is team Fenix Multisports, led by Czech racer Pavel Paloncy who also raced in Canada, where he was inducted into the Adventure Racing Hall of Fame. This team has not all raced together before and has no experience of racing in the Philippines, unlike many of the other teams who had racers at the last La Routa race in 2023. At that event they learned that navigation in the jungle on Biliran can be very challenging!The race begins at 8am on Tuesday November 18th and the course will be open for 4 days of non-stop racing. The winners are expected to finish in the afternoon or evening of day 3 (Thursday 20th), when we will know who the new ARWS Asia Champions are.Race fans can follow the action through the live satellite tracking on the La Routa website at https://www.larouta.com/live-tracking.html and there will be extensive live coverage on social media from La Routa (@larouta.racing) and ARWS Asia (@arwsasia).About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series unites in competition the world’s best endurance athletes at the premiere adventure races around the world.The series includes Qualifier expedition races of 3-10 days leading up to an annual Adventure Racing World Championship, and Regional races of 12-36 hours offering an accessible pathway into adventure racing, and the opportunity to progress to expedition races and the World Championship.There are currently over 80 races in the Adventure Racing World Series, with regional races in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. 