Corsica to Host the 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship

Ile-Rousse - The-finish-location The-start-town-of-Corte The citadel at Corte Pascal Bahuaud - Race Director The Mountains of Corsica

The 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship will be held on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, known as the ‘Isle of Beauty’.

What could be more “magic” than this ‘Island of Beauty’ to host an Adventure Racing World Championship! We are proud to prepare such a challenge and thrilled to show Corsica to the world!” — Pascal Bahuaud - Race Director

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship will be held on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, known as the ‘Isle of Beauty’.This exciting destination was announced at the close of the recent 2025 Championship in Canada, where the top 3 podium places went to European teams. Next year the world’s premier adventure race will return to Europe of the first time since 2021, taking place in a new destination which has been greeted with enthusiastic approval by teams all over the world.That’s to be expected as the island is a paradise for outdoor sports. Corsica is mountainous, with its central mountain chain covering two-thirds of the Mediterranean’s 4th largest island. There is a cluster of 20 peaks exceeding 2000m, with Monte Cinto the highest, rising to 2710m.The race will start in the historic fortress town of Corte, a place described as the beating heart of Corsica’s identity. The former capital, with its impressive 15th century citadel, has an exceptional natural setting in the heart of the Regional Nature Park of Corsica, which covers 40% of the island.Corte is surrounded by the highest peaks on the island and the granite cliffs fall into wild valleys and ravines, cut by tumultuous rivers which flow to the coast. The island has over 1000km of magnificent coastline with a diversity of landscapes, and the race will finish in the relaxed seaside town of L’Île Rousse on the North-West coast.The port town is set amongst white sand beaches, and backed by rolling hills dotted with ancient villages in a region rich in agriculture, and famed for its produce and crafts.Corsica will provide the perfect setting for an 8 day non-stop expedition race, which will test the best endurance athletes in the world. Eighty teams from 35 nations are expected to travel to Corsica for the 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship (#ARWC2026).These mixed teams of 4 racers will set off on Thursday, October 1st from Corte, tackling a non-stop course of 500 km with 18,000 meters of elevation gain. They will find the race checkpoints by trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, packrafting and navigating, racing through day and night to the finish line.The first finishers are expected to cross the line on October 6th, at Paoli Square in the historic center of L’Île Rousse. The last teams will arrive two to three days later, completing an extraordinary adventure, shared in total immersion in the heart of Corsican nature.In total between 600 and 800 people will gather around the Championship race: athletes, volunteers, media, supporters and event partners will arrive in Corsica for two weeks of world class adventure racing.The race will be prepared by the team from Raid in France, one of the longest established races in the Adventure Racing World Series, with the title ‘Corsica is Magic’.The first Raid in France was held in 2007 and next year’s race will be the 13th expedition race organized by Pascal and Nancy Bahuaud. They will become the first organizers to stage a third Adventure Racing World Championship, since the event started in 2001.Pascal Bahuaud established Raid in France after an illustrious sporting career. He was an Olympic rowing finalist in 1988 and a 13-time French rowing champion, then went on to race in 10 Raids Gauloises, finishing second five times and third twice."What an incredible emotion to prepare this race!” He said, “We want it to be authentic, encouraging a respectful discovery of the island’s natural landscapes and true to our ethos of ‘Back to Nature’. This reflects our commitment to staying close to the very essence of non-stop expedition racing: creating an immersive, team-based expedition in nature.“What could be more “magic” than this ‘Island of Beauty’ to host an Adventure Racing World Championship! We are proud to prepare such a challenge and thrilled about the months ahead when we will be entirely dedicated to bringing this extraordinary adventure to life."Adventure Racing World Series CEO Heidi Muller said, “Nancy and Pascal are our most respected and experienced organizers and have given so much to adventure racing over more than two decades.“It is a richly deserved honour for them to stage an unprecedented third World Championship. We know under their guidance the race will be true test of skill and endurance, raced in a spirit of mutual respect and sportsmanship, and close to nature. They could not have chosen a better destination, and there is no doubt; Corsica will be Magic!”Provisional details, including a race schedule are now available on the Corsica is Magic - Adventure Racing World Championship website at www.ARWC2026.com In the coming year teams at ARWS Qualifier races in Paraguay, New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, Brazil, Poland, USA, Canada and Colombia will have the opportunity to win a free place on the start line. The top teams on each continental ARWS Regional Championship also qualify for a World Championship place.Entry for all teams will open from December 13th and will take place in several waves, with the first period reserved for the highest 20 teams in the ARWS world rankings to apply. Entry fees will be aligned with those of previous World Championships and will be announced shortly.For more information about the Adventure Racing World Series visit www.arworldseries.com About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes over 80 events on 6 continents in 2025.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, the former Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

Corsica is Magic - 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.