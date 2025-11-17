LVC GLOBAL AND FIELDSTONE PARTNERS COLLABORATE TO DEPLOY 'PATIENT & CATALYTIC' CAPITAL INTO CRITICAL MINERALS

"Accelerating the commercialization of critical mineral assets & natural resource projects across the U.S., Africa, and the Middle East"

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LVC Global Holdings ( www.lvc-global.com ), an international natural resources asset acquisition and deal origination company, today announced a new Strategic Collaboration with Fieldstone Partners ( www.fieldstone.com ), a leading global capital solutions and strategic advisory firm. The collaboration is designed to accelerate the deployment of “patient and catalytic capital” into high-value natural resource assets - particularly critical minerals and strategic metals essential to the global energy transition, industrial and tech supply chains, and national security.The partnership will prioritize mid-to-late-stage aggregation, monetization, and commercialization of mineral assets - deploying flexible capital structures into viable projects with strong fundamentals and clear offtake pathways. Initial deal flow and advanced due diligence are focused on assets in Zambia, Ghana, Oman, and the United States, with additional projects under review.Together, LVC Global and Fieldstone aim to lead and syndicate investment participation alongside family offices, private equity, sovereign investors, and strategic industry partners seeking stable, asset-backed exposure to the critical minerals sector.________________________________________A Strategic Partnership Built on Aligned PrinciplesLVC Global brings an established pipeline of natural resource assets and projects in the Emerging & Frontier Markets , with a focus on aggregation, technical validation, transparent governance, and commercialization. Fieldstone Partners contributes a long track record of structuring complex project financing, raising capital across global markets, and advancing infrastructure and energy-related ventures.“The world’s energy transition, tech, and defense sectors require reliable access to strategic minerals,” said C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings. “This collaboration enables us to deploy patient, catalytic capital into high-impact projects and responsible operators. Together with Fieldstone, we are accelerating commercialization of critical mineral assets and projects across the U.S., Africa, and the Middle East—and we welcome additional investment syndication partners who understand the importance of optimizing and monetizing the natural resource supply chain.”________________________________________A Capital Platform to Scale Bankable ProjectsFieldstone Partners has led energy, infrastructure, and natural resource financings across more than 45 countries, creating innovative structures to advance projects that traditional capital often overlooks.“Our partnership with LVC Global is a natural alignment of mission and capability,” said Robert Peterson, Senior Partner and Energy Sector Leader for Fieldstone. “We share a commitment to helping resource-rich nations and responsible asset owners move quality projects across the finish line. By applying disciplined underwriting and patient, catalytic capital, we are creating pathways for projects that are technically sound, environmentally responsible, and economically viable.”________________________________________Open Invitation to Syndicate Capital into High-Value OpportunitiesThe collaborative effort is currently reviewing and stress-testing deal flow in:• Zambia: Copper and cobalt aggregation and commercialization through structured logistics and bonded storage• Ghana: Precious and battery metals via cooperative mining frameworks• Oman: Strategic metals (Copper, gold, and chromite) commercialization in relation to Middle Eastern supply chain initiatives• United States: Select critical mineral development and downstream processingAsset owners, operators, and capital partners interested in syndicating investment alongside LVC Global and Fieldstone are encouraged to connect for upcoming deal roundtables and project briefings.________________________________________About LVC Global HoldingsLVC Global Holdings is a natural resources asset acquisition and deal origination company focused on metals & minerals, oil & gas, and natural resource infrastructure across the United States, Africa, and the Middle East. The firm identifies and commercializes high-value projects with strong governance, technical merit, and scalable economic impact.Learn more at https://lvc-global.com/ About Fieldstone PartnersFieldstone Partners is a global capital advisory and investment firm specializing in energy, infrastructure, natural resources, and industrial development across frontier and established markets. Fieldstone structures patient and catalytic financings designed to unlock long-term value for governments, asset owners, and institutional investors.Learn more at https://www.fieldstone.com/ ________________________________________Media & Investor ContactLVC Global Holdings — info@lvc-global.comFieldstone Partners — info@fieldstone.com

