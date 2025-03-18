Seneca Commodities–Zambia and LVC Global Forge JV to Optimize Critical Mineral Trading in Emerging & Frontier Markets

Seneca Commodities-Zambia logo

This international joint venture seeks to supply strategic/precious metals - such as copper, cobalt, and gold - to global traders and end-users.

This partnership represents a significant step toward securing and optimizing the supply chains of critical minerals.” — C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman, LVC Global Holdings

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seneca Commodities–Zambia and LVC Global Holdings have announced a joint venture to optimize and monetize commodities trading activities in the Emerging and Frontier markets. This strategic partnership focuses on precious metals, strategic metals, critical minerals, and rare earth elements, targeting investors, commodities traders, and mining asset operators seeking to supply these vital resources to major traders, buyers, and end-users.The joint venture aims to enhance the critical minerals supply chain essential for U.S. industrial and manufacturing sectors. The partnership seeks to bolster the available materials necessary to support energy transition and the production of advanced technologies and defense/space systems by securing intermediate ores from resource-rich regions, particularly in Africa. This initiative aligns with the U.S. government's strategy to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries for critical minerals, thereby strengthening national security.The U.S. Department of Defense has emphasized the importance of securing critical mineral supply chains, noting that these minerals are integral to manufacturing defense systems, including unmanned aerial systems, fighter jets, and submarines. Recent disruptions due to adversarial actions have underscored the urgency of building resilient supply chains for these vital raw materials. C. Derek Campbell , Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings, stated, "This partnership represents a significant step toward securing and optimizing the supply chains of critical minerals. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to provide reliable sources of these essential materials to industries that are the backbone of technological advancement and national defense."Maybin Mudenda, Founder and Chairman of Seneca Commodities–Zambia, added, "Our collaboration with LVC Global Holdings opens new avenues for monetizing Zambia's rich mineral resources. Together, we are committed to meeting the global demand for critical minerals, thereby contributing to economic growth and stability in the region."This joint venture is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the current global challenges related to the supply of critical minerals. By focusing on sustainable and efficient extraction and trading practices, the partnership aims to meet the increasing demand from the United States and its allies, thereby contributing to global economic stability and security.About Seneca Commodities–ZambiaSeneca Commodities–Zambia specializes in the extraction and trading of precious metals, strategic metals, critical minerals, and rare earth elements. Focusing on sustainable practices, the company aims to contribute to the global supply of these essential resources.About LVC Global HoldingsLVC Global Holdings is an asset acquisition and deal origination platform with decades of experience optimizing and monetizing risk-mitigated opportunities in energy, natural resources, infrastructure, and security & defense across emerging and frontier markets, particularly throughout Africa and the Middle East.For media inquiries, please contact:Seneca Commodities–ZambiaEmail: info@senecazambai.comPhone: +260 965 860 368LVC Global HoldingsEmail: inquiry@lvc-global.comPhone: +1 202 803 1717###

