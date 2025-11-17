E-Commerce Photo Editing Leader Retouching Zone Achieves Record-Breaking Year, Editing 12M+ Images
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retouching Zone, the global leader in e-commerce photo editing, has broken an all-time industry record by editing 12 million product images this year. This achievement proves the dominance of the company in the industry and its efforts for continuous improvement in growth and innovation.
Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, USA. It has a production house in Dhaka, Bangladesh with all the modern facilities for photo editing. Over the past years, it has served more than 10,000 clients worldwide. It earned a strong reputation by delivering quality image editing services and helping brands dominate in the marketplace.
The record-breaking achievement of Retouching Zone is a result of its investment in modern technological advancements. The company has a large team of 400 professional image editors. They have helped the company to achieve a production capacity of 50,000 images a day. Clients enjoy a one-hour express delivery service with a competitive price that starts at just 24 cents per image. These qualities have set Retouching Zone as an industry benchmark for speed, quality and affordability.
Retouching Zone offers complete photo editing services for e-commerce and online retailers. Its major services include clipping path creation, where the editors draw vector lines around the product to separate it from the background. Color correction, shadow creation, and background replacement are also a few examples of services that the company provides to its clients frequently. It provides specialized Ghost Mannequin services for the apparel and fashion industry, delivering a natural 3D effect for clothing images. Furthermore, it offers dedicated High-End Jewelry Photo Retouching Services tailored specifically for the jewelry sector.
"The achievement of editing more than 12 million images in a year is not just a company milestone; it's a record in the industry," said Al Mamun, Managing Director of Retouching Zone. "We began our journey with a small team, but now we are proud to have grown into a global leader. Our success is not only an achievement of our team; we give the credit to our clients as well because they have kept their trust in us."
Looking ahead, Retouching Zone aims to surpass the 25 million-image mark in the next calendar year by integrating automation. They believe that utilizing the latest technology will help the company deliver faster, improve the quality and achieve a new milestone soon.
