Jamie Estelle Roth’s Audiobook 'Should’ve Seen That Coming' Turns Loss Into Inspiration

Best-selling author, podcast host, and visually impaired woman, Jamie Estelle Roth. Photo by Ferris Crosby. The audiobook version of Should’ve Seen That Coming, released November 21st in the spirit of Thanksgiving, offers a moving reflection on gratitude, resilience, and spiritual transformation, brought to life with warmth and presence that can only be heard.

After losing her sight, Roth redefines what it means to “see” through sound—inviting listeners to experience vision in a new way.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After making her literary debut with the bestselling memoir, Should’ve Seen That Coming , visually impaired author Jamie Estelle Roth now invites listeners to experience her story in a profoundly personal new way: through sound. The audiobook version of Should’ve Seen That Coming, released November 21st in the spirit of Thanksgiving, offers a moving reflection on gratitude, resilience, and spiritual transformation, brought to life with warmth and presence that can only be heard.Waking up one spring morning to find she had lost sight in her left eye, Jamie had no idea what lay ahead. In the months that followed, her vision continued to deteriorate, forcing her to make life-altering changes to her relationships, career, and sense of purpose. Now, through her audiobook, listeners are able to walk alongside her as she navigates the journey from struggle to strength and loss to light.“Narrating my book in my own voice was one of the most healing, and honestly, humbling, things I’ve ever done”, says Roth, reflecting on the process. “What started out a little terrifying (and more than a little frustrating!) turned into a deeply transformative experience. Somewhere between the tears, the laughter, and the occasional four-letter words, something shifted.Speaking my story out loud helped me see it through softer eyes, ones filled with compassion, understanding, and even gratitude toward myself and others who might have also been struggling with their life narrative.”Roth first captured readers’ hearts when she shared her story of suddenly losing sight in both eyes, a life-altering event that took her through denial, anger, bargaining, and deep sadness before she could finally reach acceptance and rediscover what healing, purpose, and joy truly meant.Now, her voice brings new depth to that story, allowing listeners to hear the emotions and feelings behind each and every word.Produced in collaboration with Landon Hail Press, the audiobook is both an expansion of and a tribute to Roth’s journey. From letting go to finding laughter in the darkest days, each chapter shows the strength and faith that make her story so inspiring.There’s something so personal about hearing an author tell their own story,” Roth says, “because it’s not just about the words. It’s about the pauses, the laughter, the emotion that sneaks through between sentences. It feels like sitting across from a friend, sharing a cup of coffee (or maybe a glass of wine) and a few hard-earned truths. I knew I had to be the one to tell this story—not just to be heard, but to feel it again, in every breath and every heartbeat.”Should’ve Seen That Coming originally debuted as an Amazon Bestseller in multiple categories, including Women’s Personal Spiritual Growth, Family & Personal Growth, and New Age Self-Help. With this audio release, Roth continues to broaden accessibility for audiences of all abilities, particularly those, like her, who navigate the world without sight. Based in California, Jamie is a proud mom of three, married to her loving husband, Stewart, and enjoying life with their rambunctious pup, Koda. To take a sneak peek (or rather, a sneak listen) into the audio version of her book, visit her website to listen to the introduction!Published by Landon Hail Press, Should've Seen That Coming is an inspirational memoir that ties together themes of spirituality, hope, and humor with lessons of joy, perseverance, and grit. Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like The Daily Mail and People.com."Jamie’s humor and wit has only sharpened after this unexpected life change, allowing her to beautifully carry the reader through the very challenging moments of her story”, says Samantha Joy, Editor in Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press, “She has a way of making you feel every human emotion possible through her experience, and you will walk away a better person because of it.”Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here

