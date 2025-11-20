Warming Trends Launches CROSSFIRE® 2.0 Brass Burner System, Redefining Outdoor Flame Technology
Next-generation universal gas burner delivers bold, beautiful flames and simplified installation for luxury outdoor living spaces.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warming Trends®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor fire features and ignition systems, today announced the launch of its CROSSFIRE® 2.0 Brass Burner System, a major innovation in outdoor flame technology. The upgraded burner introduces enhanced flame performance, universal gas compatibility, and a streamlined installation process, setting a new benchmark for hardscape and outdoor living professionals.
Engineered for use with both natural gas and liquid propane, the CROSSFIRE 2.0 builds on Warming Trends’ patented design known for producing tall, vibrant flames with efficient gas use. The new system delivers a fuller, more natural fire experience while operating with less noise, creating an elevated aesthetic for high-end residential and commercial environments.
“CROSSFIRE 2.0 represents a significant step forward in flame performance and product versatility,” said Voni Flaherty, Co-Owner of Warming Trends. “Our engineering team worked to simplify installation without sacrificing the strength and beauty of our signature flame. Every detail was designed to make it easier for professionals to deliver premium fire features that last.”
Designed, engineered, and assembled in the United States, the CROSSFIRE® 2.0 reflects Warming Trends’ unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Its solid brass construction resists corrosion and extreme weather, ensuring long-term durability across all climates.
Building on that foundation of quality, the new 2.0 system includes sealed gas adapters for both natural gas and liquid propane, giving professionals universal installation flexibility without the need for additional parts or reorders. Designed as a completely sealed system, CROSSFIRE® 2.0 ensures there are no open points for potential gas leaks, putting safety and performance at the forefront. Each burner also comes standard with Warming Trends’ WATERSTOP™ fitting, offering unparalleled protection from water and debris for reliable, long-term operation.
The system’s universal compatibility allows installers to use a single product line for both natural gas and liquid propane applications, reducing complexity in the field and simplifying inventory management for Warming Trends’ partners. CROSSFIRE 2.0 also pairs seamlessly with any of Warming Trends’ ignition systems, including the Cobalt Low Voltage Ignition System, ensuring easy integration and full compliance with building and safety codes.
As outdoor living design continues to evolve toward luxury, sustainability, and convenience, the new burner system positions Warming Trends at the forefront of innovation. The company’s products are trusted by hardscape professionals, landscape architects, and homeowners seeking reliable, visually striking fire solutions that stand the test of time.
All standard CROSSFIRE 2.0 burners are CSA/ANSI certified for use in outdoor fire features and fireplaces, further reinforcing Warming Trends’ commitment to quality and safety.
The CROSSFIRE 2.0 Brass Burner Systems are available now through authorized Warming Trends partners across North America.
For more information, visit https://www.warming-trends.com/crossfire-technology.
About Warming Trends
Based in Denver, Colorado, Warming Trends® is an industry leader in outdoor gas burner innovation, specializing in brass burner systems, ignition components, and custom fire feature design. All products are proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA, delivering exceptional quality and performance for luxury outdoor living spaces.
Joe Brown
Warming Trends
+1 303-346-2224
orders@warming-trends.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.