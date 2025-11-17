G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit

G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit, Leaders Background Briefing Book is now live.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Rebalancing the world order: G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit champions solidarity, equality and sustainability• With South Africa as host, G20 priorities include fostering inclusive economic growth, reducing inequality, and promoting sustainable development, particularly for the Global South and Africa.• G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit is the latest in a series of annual titles tracking summit priorities, performance and policy direction across key global issues• The publication launches online and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22–23 November 2025.As the world faces growing geopolitical fragmentation, climate stress, and widening inequalities, South Africa’s G20 presidency represents a defining moment for Africa and for emerging economies everywhere. With the theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, the 2025 Johannesburg Summit seeks to reframe global governance around fairness, inclusion, and resilience.Building on the legacies of Indonesia, India, and Brazil, South Africa has placed the priorities of the Global South at the heart of the G20 agenda — from debt sustainability and climate finance to critical minerals, energy security, and digital equity. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined key strategic priorities for the Summit, including strengthening disaster resilience and response, ensuring debt sustainability for developing economies, mobilising finance for a just energy transition and leveraging Africa’s vast critical mineral wealth for inclusive growth.G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit is the latest in the Global Governance Project ’s series of annual summit titles, providing independent analysis, expert insight, and data-driven reporting on G20 progress and policy performance. Drawing on this year’s summit themes, it explores how the world’s leading economies can forge a new global compact to drive inclusive growth, strengthen cooperation, and accelerate the just transition across the Global South.The edition features contributions outlining the priorities of all G20 leaders including Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Anthony Albanese, Sir Keir Starmer, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prabowo Subianto, Mark Carney, Friedrich Merz, and Claudia Sheinbaum, plus many of the guest leaders – Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Ireland’s Micheál Martin, Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan – alongside key voices from the African Union, European Union, ILO, UN Tourism, and ITU.Contributors explore pressing issues shaping the global agenda, such as geopolitical uncertainty and trade policy shifts as well as AI governance, the debt burden, food security, critical minerals, illicit finance, and climate adaptation.Guest editor Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive of the South African Institute of International Affairs, underscores the Johannesburg Summit’s pivotal role in amplifying Africa’s voice in global governance, to ensure a fairer, more sustainable future for all.Additional perspectives come from an interview with Nozipho J. Mxakato-Diseko, former co-chair, Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, on the need for a just transition for critical minerals to ensure human rights, transparency, and fairness are at the heart of mineral value chains, particularly in Africa. Doreen-Bogdan Martin, ITU Secretary General, emphasises the imperative of building an AI economy that works for all, through governance underpinned by global cooperation on inclusion, capacity building, and technical standards.The publication also includes original research and performance tracking from the G20 Research Group at the University of Toronto, highlighting members’ compliance with past commitments and identifying opportunities for greater cooperation and reform.Produced and distributed by the Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd (London) and the G20 Research Group, the series continues to serve as a key reference for policymakers, scholars, and international stakeholders committed to global progress.View G20 South Africa: The Johannesburg Summit 2025 online at: https://bit.ly/G20SA X: @GloGovProj

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.